Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru scrap metal dealers urge county govt to reduce licensnig fees

County government license fees plus other charges by come to a total of more than Sh250,000 for major dealers, exporters and millers.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 27 – Scrap metal dealers in Nakuru have petitioned the county government to consider reducing the licensing fees which stands at more than Sh100,000.

United Scrap Metal Dealers Association chairperson, Joseph Wandaka said the County government license fees plus other charges by come to a total of more than Sh250,000 for major dealers, exporters and millers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Agents pay a Sh150,000 for annual license while Jua Kali collectors pay Sh50,000 for the same.

He said the high license fees paid to county government, the dealers had to get operating authorisation from National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Scrap Metal Council of Kenya.

He was speaking in Nakuru during a stakeholders meeting attended by national security organs and representatives Kenya Power and Lighting Company and other authorities managing critical infrastructure in the country.

Wandaka said Nakuru was charging the highest licensing fees at Sh110,000 annually followed by Nyandarua at Sh22,000 Kericho at Sh15,000 and Laikipia which is charging Sh8,000.

He appealed to county governments to harmonise and streamline the licenses instead of one devolved unit more than ten times the amount charged by another.

“A dealer operating in Nakuru is paying more than ten folds the amount of their colleague operating in Laikipia yet is one country, one business and similar returns,” he said.

Wandaka also asked the government to reduce the licenses to accommodate all scrap metal operators to reduce illegal dealers and vandalism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Operators have extensively discussed the issue of licensing, and they want the fees reduced to between Sh10,000 to Sh15,000 to widen the revenue base, accommodate more people and reduce illegal dealers,” he said.

He added that the operators agreed to self-regulate and ensure members did not deal in materials from vandalised critical infrastructure such as KPLC installations.

He observed other major victims of vandalisation include Kenya Railways Corporation and Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA).

“Those people vandalising government instalments are not members of United Scrap Metal Dealers Association but criminals, they are people without licenses,” he said

Wandaka revealed that members in Nakuru has assisted police in apprehending three vandals who were trying to sell scrap metal gotten from vandalised government infrastructure.

“Two of the vandals arrested were selling pieces of street lighting poles while the third one had stolen metal from KPLC,” he said.

He said licensed members were doing legal business and none of them had been found to be dealing with stolen government property.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

No plan, Just noise! Ruto slams Opponents over 2027 ouster plot

Ruto argued that instead of engaging in constructive development, his opponents are merely making noise through various media platforms, including TV, radio, and newspapers,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks Sh25bn to fund 246,000 KCSE 2024 university qualifiers

Ogamba projected that if all these students join the university, it will cost the government Sh25.8 billion every year to fund their education contrary...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition to introduce conjugal visitation rights in prisons filed in court

John Wangai, Peter Agoro and Anthony Murimi argue that denial of conjugal rights infringes on the right to family life.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP directs DCI to probe City Hall’s waste dumping at Kenya Power

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA shisha raid at popular city joint nets two

The two were arrested Wednesday night after NACADA’s enforcement officers raided Paris Lounge in Lang’ata and confiscated a large consignment of shisha products.

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

From Green to Lilac, Purple: Karua disrupts Kenya’s predictable political party colour scheme

We have introduced new colours—while maintaining our identity as a flower party. Previously symbolized by a green rose, we now embrace the purple rose,...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS, KFS mount joint response to contain wildfires at the Aberdare and Mt Kenya forests

KWS officer in charge of the mountain region Lucy Muita stated that they are using choppers and rangers on ground to contain the inferno.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force, Royal Air Force discuss strengthening aviation co-operation, pilot Training

During the visit, KDF disclosed that four pilot instructors were awarded certificates after successfully completing the Qualified Pilot Instructors Course at CFS.

1 day ago