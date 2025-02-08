Nairobi to Get Six New Sub-Counties to Boost Service Delivery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced the creation of six additional sub-counties in Nairobi to ensure fair distribution of employment and other opportunities.

Speaking at Mukuru kwa Reuben in Embakasi Sub-County, Murkomen said the number of sub-counties in Nairobi will increase from 11 to 17, aligning them with the county’s constituencies to enhance service delivery.

“When people are being employed, whether in the police force or the Kenya Defence Forces, they are all assembled centrally at City Stadium, which may disadvantage some. By increasing sub-counties, we ensure fairness in such opportunities,” Murkomen stated.

Currently, some constituencies share sub-counties under the National Government administrative framework. For instance, Roysambu and Ruaraka both fall under Kasarani Sub-County.

Murkomen emphasized that each constituency will now have its own sub-county and a dedicated Deputy County Commissioner to improve governance and access to services.

“This move will bring job opportunities closer to the people and ensure that no constituency is left out,” he added.

The CS made the announcement while inspecting the ongoing cleaning and beautification of the Ngong River riparian corridor, a project undertaken by youth under the ClimateWorks program launched by President William Ruto in September last year.

He was accompanied by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Makadara MP George Aladwa, and Nairobi Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza.