Nairobi Skyline Poised for Transformation as Over Two-Decade-Old Development Policy Under Review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Nairobi’s skyline could soon undergo a major transformation as the county government considers a long-overdue development policy that may allow buildings in the CBD, Upper Hill & commercial areas to rise as high as 75 floors.

Speaking during an ongoing three-day public participation forum, Urban Planning Chief Officer Patrick Analo, stated that the proposed policy aims to promote modernization and protect residential neighborhoods through use of land use tools.

He stated that this includes the preparation and implementation of zoning regulations, spatial plans & local physical development (LPDs) plans to accommodate the city’s rapidly growing population at 4% annual which continues to exert pressure on the real estate to provide sustainable housing.

“If approved, the policy & other LPDS will permit high-rise developments in key commercial areas such as Upper Hill, Uhuru Highway, Tom Mboya Street, Haile Selassie Avenue, and University Way,” Analo confirmed.

Other regions, including Riverside, Parklands, and Ngara West, will have a height limit of 20 floors, while Muthangari, Kileleshwa, and Kilimani will be restricted to 15 floors. The plan also outlines specific height restrictions for residential areas: Umoja, Kayole, and Komarock will have an eight-story cap, while Mathare, Dandora, and Korogocho will be limited to five floors. In Kariokor, Mlango Kubwa, and Eastleigh, mixed-use developments will be permitted up to 25 stories.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson reaffirmed that high-end neighborhoods such as Karen, Gigiri, Runda, Kitisuru, Nyari, Muthaiga, and Rosslyn Estate will remain designated as single-dwelling zones to preserve their low-density status.

“The three-day public participation forum is gathering input from Architects, Physical Planners, residents, developers, contractors, and stakeholders. Currently, Nairobi accommodates over seven million people during the day, and this number is expected to reach 10 million in the coming years. We must consider how to accommodate this growth,” Sakaja stated.

Similarly, areas in Eastlands such as Jacaranda, Sosian Estate, Nasra Gardens, Harambee NCC, Rabai Road Estate, Utawala, Ruai, and Kamulu will not permit high-rise developments.

Sakaja emphasized that Nairobi’s zoning policy has not been reviewed for nearly two decades, making this revision crucial.The last zoning policy is dated 2006.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If approved, the new policy will redefine Nairobi’s skyline, bringing it in line with global cities that feature towering skyscrapers while also balancing urban planning needs with community concerns,” he added.