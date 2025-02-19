Nairobi Issues Seven-Day Notice for Collection of 236 Unclaimed Bodies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 19- The Nairobi County government has issued a seven-day notice for the collection of 236 unclaimed bodies, warning that they will be disposed of if not claimed.

In a public notice, the county urged families to visit the designated facilities to identify and collect the bodies before the deadline expires.

According to the county, 218 bodies are at the Nairobi City Mortuary, while 18 are at Mama Lucy Kibaki Funeral Home.

“Pursuant to the Public Health Act Cap 242, interested members are asked to identify and collect the bodies within seven days, failure to which Nairobi City County will seek authority for disposal,” the notice stated.

The unclaimed bodies are linked to various causes of death, including accidents, suicide, mob justice, drowning, shooting incidents, homicide, and natural causes.

A breakdown of the data shows that 217 of the deceased are male, while 21 are female.

The Public Health Act Cap 242 mandates that bodies be held for at least three months before a court can grant permission for disposal.