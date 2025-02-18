Nairobi County government to launch large-scale screening for cervical cancer.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Nairobi County government has partnered with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company to launch a large-scale mobilization of women for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K), and Healthstrat, this initiative seeks to raise awareness and improve access to cervical cancer screening for women in Nairobi, particularly in marginalised and underserved communities where the disease burden is highest.

The seeks to transform cervical cancer prevention in Kenya by empowering women to self-screen in a private, safe, and convenient setting using BD’s newly FDA-approved self-collection technology.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Irene Muchoki, Chief Officer Medical Services for Nairobi County, emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, “This is a significant milestone in the fight to eliminate cervical cancer in Nairobi and Kenya at large. The role of CHPs in reaching vulnerable populations is crucial to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and addressing health inequities in both urban and rural areas.”

According to the NCI-K, Cervical Cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Kenya, with an estimated 3,211 deaths annually. Globally, cervical cancer claims the lives of over 341,000 women every year, with 90% of those deaths occurring in low and lower-middle income countries like Kenya.

Despite the availability of effective screening methods, efforts to combat the disease in vulnerable populations have been hindered by cultural stigmas, limited access to healthcare professionals, and infrastructural challenges.

Currently, only 17% of Kenyan women have ever undergone screening, leaving millions at risk.

Caitlin Asjes, BD Senior Global Director of Public Health noted that the initiative aims to significantly boost these numbers by providing women with the tools and confidence to take charge of their health.

“This HPV self-screening mobilisation marks an important step in the ongoing efforts to reduce cervical cancer mortality rates and the cancer burden in Kenya and highlights the importance of partnerships between private sector innovators and government health bodies in tackling the country’s most pressing healthcare challenges,” said.

The success of this mobilisation hinges on the efforts of over 700 Community Health Promoters (CHPs), who have been trained to deliver key health services in their communities. These front-line health workers play an essential role in Kenya’s National Cancer Control Strategy, which emphasises early detection, screening, and linking individuals to care.

“This project is possible thanks to key stakeholder collaboration. By working with Community Health Promoters, we continue to ensure that women can access the kits and crucial information to fight cervical cancer. Our mandate is to partner in executing the Ministry’s strategy, focusing on early detection and capacity building across the healthcare system,” said Dr.Andrew Nyandigisi, the CEO of Healthstrat.