NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Dumps Garbage at Stima Plaza in Sh3 billion Power Bills Standoff

The standoff follows Kenya Power’s decision to cut electricity at several Nairobi County offices over an outstanding Sh3.1 billion bill. In retaliation, the county government disconnected water supply to all Kenya Power offices in Nairobi and blocked their sewer lines.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – A standoff erupted at Stima Plaza on Monday after Nairobi County Government staff dumped garbage at the entrances and clamped vehicles in protest over power cuts at City Hall due to Sh3 billion in unpaid electricity bills.

Kenya Power General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales, Rosemary Oduor, stated that the power disconnection was due to City Hall’s arrears. However, she noted that power was restored after negotiations.

“This morning, we were going about our work when County Government trucks suddenly arrived. One of them dumped garbage right in front of our offices at Stima Plaza, while several others remained on standby around the building,” Oduor said.

She emphasised that Kenya Power has had ongoing discussions with the county over the bills for the past two years, during which Nairobi County committed to making payments.

“We are surprised by this move, especially since power at City Hall was restored on Friday,” she added.

