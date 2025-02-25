Connect with us

Odiero Dancan Ochieng from Joyland Special School Kisumu receives his prize in the special recognition category/

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA awards winners of the national essay writing competition for high schools

The competition, which attracted 410 participants from 30 counties, saw 301 girls and 109 boys submit essays exploring various thematic areas related to drug and alcohol abuse prevention. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) announced the winners of the National Essay Writing Competition for High Schools, an initiative to engage students in critical discussion on substance use prevention.

The competition, which attracted 410 participants from 30 counties, saw 301 girls and 109 boys submit essays exploring various thematic areas related to drug and alcohol abuse prevention. 

The competition provided a platform for students to share their insights and recommendations on tackling drug abuse in schools. The thematic areas included strategies for avoiding alcohol and drug abuse, the influence of social media on substance use, youth empowerment, the role of parents in prevention, creating safe school environments, supporting peers struggling with addiction, and Kiswahili essays. 

Ivanka Blessing Odera from Moi Girls Isinya School emerged as the overall winner in the English category, with Vallary Racheal from St. Mary’s Mumias Girls High School and Wesley Lambaric Mmbaya from Njiiri School securing second and third positions, respectively. In the Kiswahili category, Rhoda Kanoti from St. Mary’s Girls Igoji took the top spot, followed by Maryanne Wangeci Wambugu from Birithia Girls Secondary School and Joy Chepchumba from Kipsigis Girls High School. 

The competition also featured a special category for students with disabilities, with Odiero Dancan Ochieng from Joyland Special Secondary School in Kisumu emerging as the best, while Okumu Sarah Mical came in second. 

NACADA CEO, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, commended the participants for their thought-provoking essays, which he described as a testament to the power of youth in driving change. “These young visionaries have penned essays that challenge norms, inspire action, and ignite hope for a drug-free Kenya. Their creativity and dedication remind us that prevention is power, and that young people are key to achieving a healthier, safer society,” said Dr. Omerikwa. 

The competition also yielded valuable recommendations from students on how to address drug use in schools. These included introducing trained sniffer dogs and random checks in dormitories, investing in security and surveillance cameras, enforcing strict expulsion policies for students found with drugs, utilizing advanced detection machines, integrating drug prevention initiatives into extracurricular activities, and using branded merchandise as advocacy tools. 

NACADA reiterated its commitment to empowering young people to be ambassadors of change in the fight against drug and substance abuse. “This competition is not just about recognizing talent but also about equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills to lead the charge in creating a drug-free Kenya. We encourage all students to participate in future editions and join us in this noble cause,” added Dr. Omerikwa. 

The Authority expressed gratitude to all participants, teachers, and stakeholders for their support and urged continued collaboration in addressing the challenge of drug abuse among young people.  Winners of the competition, together with their teachers were recognized during the just concluded National Substance Use Prevention Week which was held in Nairobi. 

