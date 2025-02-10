Connect with us

Mystery deepens as missing cancer patient found dead near Eldoret hospital

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, Feb 10 — A 53-year-old cancer patient who disappeared from a hospital in Eldoret three weeks ago has been found dead, his body mauled by stray dogs in a nearby bush.

Police say he removed his hospital attire, changed into his clothes, and walked out undetected.

His disappearance was reported by both his family and hospital staff, prompting a search.

His remains were later discovered in a bushy area near a river close to the facility, severely decomposed and partially eaten by dogs.

Uasin Gishu Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed that detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death. “

The patient has been identified, and his family has been informed. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Officers are now trying to determine how he managed to leave the hospital unnoticed by security personnel.

The body, found almost a kilometer from the ward, has been taken to the morgue as inquiries continue.

