NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza questions the validity of her impeachment

The lawyers submitted that the impeachment was invalid as the order issued by the Meru high court had not been set aside or appealed before the appellate court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has outlined six issues in her impeachment appeal that she wants the High Court to determine.

Through her lawyer Elisha Ongoya, Edgar Musiera and Elias Mutuma she told Justice Bahati Mwamuye that the County Assembly proceeded to pass a motion of impeachment when there was a valid court order stopping the same.

They said the purported impeachment is questionable as the speaker of the County assembly defiled the court order and allowed the motion to proceed.

They contend that the order stopping the impeachment was duly served upon the speaker and the clerk of the county Assembly.

