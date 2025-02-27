Murkomen says City Hall officials who dumped waste at Stima Plaza arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 27- Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the Nairobi County Government staff who dumped waste at Stima Plaza have been arrested.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Murkomen condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable.

He further stated that some of the county government lorries that were blocking Stima Plaza entrance have also been detained.

“The county Government of Nairobi has the responsibility of keeping everyone in Nairobi Safe. They also have a responsibility of public health. That was totally uncouth. At the very highest level, there was a report that was made by KPLC. That report led to the arrest of officers from Nairobi for questioning. Some of the lorries have also been detained,” he stated.

The CS pointed out that the authorities had not disclosed this information of arrests to the public or Parliament, sparking a heated debate in the House on Wednesday as lawmakers demanded immediate action.

During the session, legislators, including Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, urged that the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja be summoned to explain the police’ lack of action.

In response, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula directed a House committee to summon police boss Douglas Kanja over dumping of garbage at Kenya Power offices by Nairobi County.

Wetang’ula said the Committee on Administration and Security should find out why Kanja has not acted against county officials following the incident.

“We shall not allow this country to be reduced to a wild-west behavior where you disagree with somebody and you send goons and hooligans to go and sort out your mess; that is not Kenya,” Tongoyo said.

“Tongoyo, I direct you to summon IG to find out why no action has been taken against this publicized criminal behavior by the city county government of Nairobi.”

This led to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directing the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the Nairobi County Government’s waste dumping at Kenya Power.

In a statement, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

Nyamosi, said relevant public health, environment, and sanitation agencies should investigate the matter and submit a report within seven days.

“Left unchecked the issue may snowball into a serious health hazard that might have multiple repercussions not only to the area of concern but the capital. It is, therefore, prudent that investigations are commenced into the genesis of this matter for a viable solution to be achieved,” she said.

She indicated that the matter has sparked public concern and could escalate into a serious health hazard if not addressed emphasizing the need for swift action to establish the facts and determine a sustainable solution.

She urged all authorities to engage all relevant stakeholders in the probe, with findings set to guide the next course of action.

The directive follows arising conflict between Kenya Power and Nairobi City County which began when Kenya Power disconnected electricity to several Nairobi County offices on February 14, 2025, over an unpaid bill of Sh3 billion.

In retaliation, the county government took drastic measures on Monday, including dumping garbage outside KPLC headquarters, blocking sewer lines, and cutting off water supply to its buildings.