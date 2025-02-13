Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen promises decisive war on drug traffickers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13—Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning to criminal networks involved in drug distribution and sales across the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Status of Drugs and Substance Use Among University Students in Kenya report, Murkomen emphasized that drug and alcohol abuse threatens national security and undermines the health and potential of the youth.

The Interior CS vowed that the government would spare no effort in bringing perpetrators to justice.

“We must bring to book all these criminals who are destroying our children’s future by peddling drugs,” Murkomen stated, directing security agencies to intensify their crackdown on the vice.

“The Anti-Narcotics Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations must step up its enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.”

The report revealed that alcohol is the most accessible substance among university students at 87.3 per cent, followed by cigarettes at 64.4 per cent and shisha at 41.2 per ent.

To curb drug availability and supply, Murkomen called for a collaborative effort across all sectors.

Wake up call

The report further indicated that 66.4 per cent of students obtain drugs from friends, with some university students actively involved in drug distribution and sales.

Commenting on the findings, Murkomen described them as “a wake-up call for our children to be cautious about their friends.”

“As parents, we must also make an effort to know our children’s friends,” he added.

The report also highlighted the increasing use of online platforms to promote drug sales and usage, specifically targeting university students.

Murkomen warned that the government would not tolerate the misuse of social media to facilitate drug abuse.

“As a government, we will not allow this to continue. Crime is crime—whether committed online or offline,” he asserted.

He urged the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) to intensify its efforts.

“This is not just a fight for sobriety; it is a fight for the soul of our nation,” he told the agency.

Murkomen added that National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and other multi-agency teams have been instructed to fully implement the President’s directive to eradicate illicit brews and harmful substances.

He affirmed that the government would not bow to pressure from individuals profiting from the destruction of the youth.

“This is a battle we must win—and win decisively.”

Murkomen also urged university administrators and faculty to prioritize prevention programs, create substance-free social spaces, and promote wellness-focused activities.

“You are not just educators; you are custodians of our future. Your institutions must be safe havens where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

