Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro/FILE

County News

Munga’ro-led Kilifi tops Infotrak’s most improved counties chart

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Kilifi County has emerged as the most improved devolved unit in Kenya, rising from position thirty-five in 2023 to thirteen in 2024.

Infotrak attributed the leap under Governor Gideon Munga’ro to improved service delivery across twelve sectors ofdevolved functions, according to a survey released on Monday.

The study, which sampled 800 residents across Kilifi, reported improved delivery in education (48 percent), environment (48 percent), waste management (46 percent), energy (46 percent), social services (46 percent), and culture and sports (46 percent).

Kilifi recorded a performance rating of 45 percent in roads and the same score in planning.

The pollster rated the Munga’ro-led devolved unit at 44 percent in health, 44 percent in trade, 43 percent in housing, and 42 percent in agriculture.

Kilifi registered an average score of 45 percent, seven percentage points behind Murang’a County, which topped the overall county performance rankings at 52 percent.

Infotrak’s survey which sampled 36,200 respondents across all 47 counties placed Homa Bay in second place at 51 percent, with Trans Nzoia and Kirinyaga tying in third place at 48 percent.

Nyeri, Kisii, and Kisumu came in fifth place at 47 percent, while Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Makueni, Bungoma, and Kiambu ranked eighth at 46 percent.

Lamu and Kilifi tied in position thirteen, posting an average score of 45 percent.

