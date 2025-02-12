Connect with us

Africa

Mudavadi Leads Final Push for Raila’s AU Bid in Addis

During the visit to Addis, Mudavadi will attend African Union's (AU) 46th Session of the Executive Council to be held on 12th and 14th February, 2025 at the level of Foreign Ministers of AU Member States where they will vote the AUC commissioners.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12- Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, spearheading Kenya’s last-minute efforts to secure Raila Odinga’s election as African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

The Kenyan delegation in Addis includes more than 100 MPs as well as other leaders and government officials.

A victory for Raila would strengthen Kenya’s influence within the AU, positioning a Kenyan leader at the center of key continental decisions.

His agenda includes closing Africa’s infrastructure gap, fostering regional integration, boosting economic transformation, and enhancing intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He also seeks to advance financial independence, agricultural transformation, climate action, peace and security, youth empowerment, and gender equality.

While in Addis, Mudavadi is attending the AU’s 46th Executive Council Session, where Foreign Ministers from AU member states will vote for AUC Commissioners on February 12 and 14. This session precedes the 38th Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit, themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” which President William Ruto will attend.

Mudavadi is also engaging in key sideline events, including the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU CEVAWG), a summit on accelerating Africa’s fight against malaria, and a high-level meeting on immunization under the theme “Rearming Africa’s Commitment to Immunization.”

Additionally, he will accompany President Ruto when the Head of State chairs the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) meeting and presents a progress report on AU Institutional Reforms in his role as the AU’s Institutional Reforms Champion

