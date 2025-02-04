Mudavadi calls for urgent rescue efforts as miners remain trapped in Shinyalu gold mine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed concern over the distressing incident in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, where at least 12 miners were trapped in a collapsed gold mine.

In a statement, Mudavadi urged rescue teams to exert every possible effort to ensure the safe retrieval of those still underground.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.

“The news of at least 12 miners trapped in a gold mine in Shinyalu, Kakamega is deeply distressing. I call upon the rescue teams to exhaust every possible effort to bring those still underground to safety,” he stated.

While acknowledging that eight miners had already been successfully rescued, Mudavadi emphasized that his thoughts remain with those still in danger and their families as efforts continue.

He further urged miners across the country to prioritize safety and exercise caution in their operations, stressing that their lives are invaluable.

“To all miners, I urge you to prioritize safety and exercise utmost caution in your operations. Your lives are invaluable, and no measure is too great when it comes to ensuring your well-being,” he added.

The incident has reignited concerns over mining safety regulations in artisanal and small-scale mining operations, which are prevalent in Kakamega County.