Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH doctors back to work after signing return-to-work- formula

The doctors at the facility had downed their tools last week, citing failure by the hospital’s management to address their grievances and implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 12 – The doctors at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret have called off their seven-day strike after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) signed a deal with the hospital management.

The doctors at the facility had downed their tools last week, citing failure by the hospital’s management to address their grievances and implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hospital management, led by CEO Phillip Kirwa, signed a return-to-work formula with KMPDU led by Secretary General Davji Atellah on Tuesday, ending the strike.

Atellah called off the strike and asked the doctors to resume work within 24 hours.

“We are happy that our strike, which has lasted for about six days, was not in vain and the issues we were asking for have been achieved,” Atellah stated.

Atellah said the Treasury had agreed to release funding, which would lead to immediate and full implementation of the demand by doctors.

He said the issues which led to the strike have been resolved, further that the agreement was made in good faith and will be fully implemented.

He added that the agreement will see all eligible doctors with over one year of service converted to permanent and pensionable terms by April 30, 2025 scraping off the contract.

He added that a joint committee will oversee the implementation of pending payments based on the SRC job evaluation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Every doctor is now covered under a comprehensive medical plan and also doctors who applied for competitive positions will receive their promotions immediately, with implementation in the February pay slip. Going forward, promotions will be conducted annually,” said Atellah.

MTRH CEO Kirwa said they were happy with the deal ending the strike adding that the services at the hospital would resume as usual.

“We are back to full operations and assure our clients of quality services as usual,” said Kirwa.

He said the hospital was committed to effective service delivery to Kenyans, hence the quick action to end the strike as quickly as possible.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kanja hosts Chinese Ambassador at Jogoo House for cooperation talks

The discussions included law enforcement training, capacity building, and security cooperation through INTERPOL.

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Speaker Wetangula Rejects Calls to Step Down Following Court Ruling

Wetangula dismissed the calls, arguing that there was no substantive motion before the House to warrant his resignation.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Minority leaders take seats on Majority side following court ruling

The MPs blocked Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya from tabling reports as required by the Standing Orders.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Laikipia man abducted 3 months ago reunited with his family

Muteti was reportedly kidnapped on October 22, 2024, in Timau, Laikipia, by individuals believed to be members of the Special Operations Unit.

20 hours ago

Africa

Kenya hosts US-led Justified Accord exercise featuring night drills

Hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the annual joint training aims to enhance the capacity of participating forces to respond to regional security threats,...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

North Eastern Leaders Slam Kalonzo, Natembeya over criticism of ID vetting ban

The leaders condemned sentiments by the two leaders terming them reckless and aimed at inflaming division in the North Eastern region.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman killed as 8 remandees escape in Samburu bandit attack

According to police, all the suspects who were being ferried to Baragoi for a court session escaped during the ambush that occurs at 6.00pm...

21 hours ago

Africa

Seychelles, Cape Verde, Rwanda least corrupt countries in Africa: TI report

The report by Transparency International ranks Seychelles 18th globally out of 180 countries, making it the nation with the largest improvement worldwide, gaining 20...

22 hours ago