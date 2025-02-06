MSS officially launches Complaint Reporting Mechanism to strengthen accountability in Haiti operations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya, Feb 5 – The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti has officially launched the Complaint Reporting Mechanism (CRM), a new initiative aimed at enhancing ransparency, accountability, and the protection of human rights in its operations in the Caribbean nation.

Speaking at the launch event held at Hotel Karibe, MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge SAIG assured the people of Haiti and the international community of MSS’s dedication to upholding the highest human rights standards.

“I also reaffirm my dedication to fully implementing the CRM in collaboration with all relevant partners who contributed to its creation,” Otunge stated.

The CRM is designed to address past operational challenges by providing a clear framework for reporting, investigating, and resolving misconduct cases involving MSS officers.

Otunge noted that the MSS will collaborate with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to investigate and resolve all cases of misconduct involving MSS officers.

Nesuy Ely, a representative of the Ministry of Justice attended the launch on behalf of Prime Minister of Haiti.

Ely acknowledged past challenges in international interventions and commended the CRM’s development

He maintained that the CRM will play a crucial role in preventing previous mistakes.

“This mechanism is a crucial step toward reinforcing trust between security forces and the Haitian people,” Ely remarked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ms. Ulrika Richardson, the Resident Coordinator for OHCHR, echoed these sentiments, stating that the CRM follows a robust framework for detecting and preventing human rights violations, ultimately ensuring the safety of all Haitians.

MSS Head of Community Engagement, SSP Adrian Hamilton further assured that the CRM operates under well-defined standards for receiving, processing, and responding to complaints.

He explained that the CRM follows clearly defined standards for receiving, processing, and responding to reports of misconduct and grievances involving MSS officers.

This process he says, is in line with the principles on which the system was built.

The launch follows a two-day training workshop held last week, which brought together key stakeholders involved in the CRM’s development.

The event was attended by representatives from civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, the Haitian National Police (HNP) among others.