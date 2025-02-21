Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Shakeel Shabir mourns Chebukati as a great man who should be given a state funeral

Despite his shortcomings, Shakeel pointed out that the country should mourn him as a statesman.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 21 – Kisumu East Member of Parliament Shakeel Shabir has mourned the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati as a great man.

Shakeel stated that the country has lost a dedicated man, who used his wisdom to serve the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite his shortcomings, Shakeel pointed out that the country should mourn him as a statesman.

“He was subjected to a few controversies, no human being is without a fault,” he said.

He recounted the number of times they interacted together, describing him as an intelligent person, highly educated.

Speaking at his Constituency on Friday when he unveiled a school bus worth Sh10.7 million funded under the NG-CDF, for Ida Odinga Girls Secondary School, the MP asked God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Shakeel also took the opportunity to mourn Prof Bethwel Ogot and Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

Shakeel says the bond between his family and that of the late Prof Ogot dates back.

“He had a great life, he was 95 years old, and he was sharp even at 95,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shakeel further recounted their flights together with the late MP, while rushing home to attend to their constituents.

“Every Thursday evening and every Tuesday morning, we were passengers in the flight,” he said.

The family of the late Chebukati confirmed that he died at 11 p.m. last night at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

He was aged 64.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall Intensifies war on drug abuse with new policies and rehabilitation programs

To support addiction recovery, the county has established the Sinai Rehabilitation Centre, which provides medical, counseling, and rehabilitation services for up to 1,500 patients.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Skyline Poised for Transformation as Over Two-Decade-Old Development Policy Under Review

The proposed policy aims to promote modernization and protect residential neigubourhoods through use of landuse tools.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ emeritus Maraga critisises govt over failure of SHA

Maraga expressed concern over reports that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association is considering suspending medical services because the government has not reimbursed them

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Sing’Oei apologises for posting fake AI generated video

PS Sing'Oei acknowledged the mistake adding that he regreted any confusion the video may have caused.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Dies at 64

Sources indicate that the former IEBC chair had been battling cancer and was receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Education crisis looms as Sh43.4bn budget shortfall hits sector

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang raised concerns over the budget deficit, urging MPs to intervene to prevent a crisis in secondary education.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Assistant Chief arrested in Mandera for attempting to facilitate ID registration for 2 terror suspects planning an abduction

The Assistant Chief is suspected to have facilitated the procurement of an acknowledgement for registration slip (ID waiting card) for the suspects.

19 hours ago