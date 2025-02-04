Connect with us

Elisha Odhiambo. /FILE

Kenya

MP Elisha: Sifuna, Arati orchestrating divisions within ODM for personal gain

Odhiambo accused Sifuna, along with the party’s deputies Simba Arati and Godfrey Osotsi, of undermining democracy within the party.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo has criticized Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, accusing him of creating divisions within the party for personal political gain.

Odhiambo accused Sifuna, along with the party’s deputies Simba Arati and Godfrey Osotsi, of undermining democracy within the party. He claimed that their actions are causing disorder in the party.

“At a time when ODM should be consolidating its influence and preparing its machinery for 2027, these two leaders have chosen internal sabotage, factionalism, and reckless brinkmanship, all in pursuit of selfish political gains,” Odhiambo stated.

In a strongly worded statement, the lawmaker criticized Sifuna, accusing him of failing in his role as Secretary-General by prioritizing his political interests over his duty as a stabilizing force.

“Sifuna has taken a path of arrogance, divisiveness, and political maneuvering that benefits only his own ambitions. If Sifuna cannot rise above these petty power struggles and provide visionary leadership, then ODM should seriously reconsider whether he is the right person to continue as Secretary-General,” Odhiambo stated.

The Gem MP urged Sifuna to avoid creating division in the party, or he would reveal an ‘earth-shaking’ dossier against him.

“I urge him to seek sobriety. If he doesn’t get sober in the coming days, I will be able to provide evidence that he knows the reasons behind the noise he’s making. This will reveal what remains unresolved and what he is demanding in the deal, as well as who is involved. This information should emerge soon and could become significant news throughout the country,” he stated.

“Arati’s confrontational approach—where he openly disrespects party leadership and tries to impose his will through sheer force—is a recipe for the collapse of ODM.”

Odhiambo warned that the continued infighting and lack of discipline within ODM would weaken its ability to effectively compete in the 2027 general election.

“ODM’s future depends on discipline, unity, and strategic leadership. If the party is to remain a formidable force in Kenya’s political landscape, it must rein in the reckless ambitions of individuals like Sifuna and Arati before their anarchy renders ODM ungovernable,” he stated.

The Gem lawmaker insisted that Sifuna’s leadership approach has been characterized by arrogance and political gamesmanship rather than stability and inclusivity.

Odhiambo suggested that if Sifuna cannot rise above the power struggles and offer visionary leadership, ODM should reconsider his role as Secretary-General.

“Instead of offering strategic leadership, Sifuna has become the face of ODM’s internal decay, embracing political theatrics over constructive engagement,” Odhiambo noted.

ODM wrangles

Internal wrangles have emerged within ODM over its engagement with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Among the leaders who have clashed publicly are Siaya Governor James Orengo, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Governor Wanga dismissed those calling on ODM to oppose President Ruto’s government, referring to them as “enemies who are friends with shareholders (Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua).”

“It is either you are with us or with the shareholders,” Wanga stated, implying that ODM should not contradict itself by opposing Ruto’s government while some of its members collaborate with it.

On Monday, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma warned party members against airing internal disputes in public, saying such behavior could weaken the party’s unity.

“We cannot have a situation where top party officials contradict each other. ODM must speak with one voice,” Otuoma said.

As internal party wrangles escalate, Odhiambo’s remarks come at a time when the party has convened a Central Management Committee meeting to address emerging internal divisions regarding its stance on the Kenya Kwanza government and the 2027 elections.

