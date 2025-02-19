Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Mortician, assistant charged after body of 7-month-old baby dissappears

Michael Nderitu and his assistant, Mary Muthoni appeared before Nakuru Principal Magistrate’s court two weeks after the body mysteriously disappeared.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 19 – Two people, among them chief mortician at Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary were Tuesday charged with the disappearance of the body of a seven-month-old baby.

They were charged with jointly and unlawfully hindering the burial of the late Mercy Chepng’etich by failing to produce the body.

Mercy, the only child of Daniel Kipchirchir and Sharon Saidi had been admitted to the hospital suffering from Pneumonia and succumbed to the ailment.

Her little body was immediately removed to the hospital morgue for storage on February 4 pending burial at her father’s rural home in Bomet.

However, the morgue attendants told the parents, family and relatives that the body was missing, a situation that caused uproar among residents including several street protests.

Among those who have been protesting are People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) who came out to support Mercy’s, Kipchirchir and Saidi who have speech and hearing impairment.

Today, Nderitu and Muthoni denied the charges when they appeared before Principal Magistrate Ruth Kefa and were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail each.

The magistrate ordered that they both be detained at Kaptembwa Police Station if they fail to raise the cash bail pending mention of the case on March 11.

