Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barasa urged the Senate to support budget allocations at both national and county levels to ensure continued provision of critical health services/FILE

Capital Health

MoH seeks an additional Sh33.5bn to finance aid-funded HIV programs

Barasa warned that several essential health programs—including HIV/AIDS treatment, malaria prevention, vaccines and immunization, nutrition, and family planning—are at risk due to the sudden withdrawal of US funding.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has announced that the Ministry is seeking Sh33.5 billion in emergency funding from the National Treasury to sustain critical health programs following the recent decision by the United States government to freeze foreign aid.

Appearing before the Senate plenary on Wednesday, Barasa revealed that the directive issued by US President Donald Trump has far-reaching consequences for the health sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“To mitigate the impact of the funding withdrawal, the Ministry has requested an emergency allocation of Sh33.5 billion to bridge the gap and sustain critical health programs,” Barasa stated.

She warned that several essential health programs—including HIV/AIDS treatment, malaria prevention, vaccines and immunization, nutrition, and family planning—are at risk due to the sudden withdrawal of US funding.

“This abrupt shift in financial support has disrupted essential services and ongoing initiatives, placing immense strain on our healthcare system, particularly in areas that heavily rely on official aid,” she told Senators.

The Health CS revealed that the Ministry has initiated high-level diplomatic engagements with the US government to discuss possible waivers for affected essential health services.

Barasa urged the Senate to support budget allocations at both national and county levels to ensure continued provision of critical health services.

“It is important for the Senate to consider a worst-case scenario and support the Ministry in closing budget gaps through resource allocation for affected programs,” she said.

“The Ministry is also prioritizing the reallocation of domestic resources to sustain critical programs, including HIV, malaria, and family planning, as outlined in the 2025/26 Budget Policy Statement,” the CS told Senators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Barasa assured the Senate that the government is engaging with development partners to explore alternative funding sources while reallocating domestic resources to bridge the shortfall.

She emphasized the need for a swift response from the National Treasury to prevent service disruptions.

The US government has historically been one of Kenya’s largest donors in the health sector, providing billions of shillings annually to support various programs.

The funding freeze is expected to severely impact the supply of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and immunization vaccines, both instrumental in combating infectious diseases.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH urges MPs to plug Sh58bn funding shortfall under USAid

Services impacted include the publicly financed primary healthcare system and the supply of HIV commodities.

7 days ago

Capital Health

Govt needs Sh24.9bn to replace funding after US foreign aid freeze

The Health CS further reveled that 41,547 healthcare workers have been affected by changes in the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief funding.

February 17, 2025

Kenya

Kindiki says contingency measures in place to prevent disruptions of critical health services after US aid freeze

In January upon assuming office, President Donald Trump temporarily suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days

February 17, 2025

Capital Health

MoH launches nationwide campaign to tackle drug and substance abuse

Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni said the initiative, spanning all forty-seven counties in ten clusters, focuses on equipping communities with the knowledge...

February 13, 2025

Africa

US Senator Risch calls on the EU to work with President Trump to find ‘real funding solution’ for AU Peace Operations in Somalia

The mission, which succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, is part of a broader security campaign to combat the Al-Qaeda linked Somalia...

February 12, 2025

Capital Health

MoH orders closure of unlicensed aesthetic clinics amid safety concerns

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni asked the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to shut down clinics in violation of standards.

February 7, 2025

Top stories

Obama reaches out to Congress over Trump’s ‘dismantling’ of USAID

Obama urged Congress to oppose the executive order, emphasizing that USAID has played a crucial role in fighting disease, feeding children, and promoting goodwill...

February 7, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mutula urges President Ruto to negotiate transition plan with Trump

The Makueni County boss described the freeze on programs especially in the health sector, as a "national crisis that must be dealt with immediately."

February 6, 2025