Modi Embarks on France Visit as Macron Awaits Key AI Summit

Feb 11 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France for a three-day visit, where he is engaging in high-level discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit includes key diplomatic meetings, economic engagements, and participation in the ongoing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, which the two leaders are co-chairing.

On February 10, Modi attended a dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace, honouring visiting heads of government and state. The AI Action Summit, which is currently underway, underscores the growing collaboration between India and France in technology and innovation.

Modi and Macron are also holding both restricted and delegation-level talks, focusing on bilateral ties and global challenges. On February 12, they will visit a war cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. The leaders will also jointly inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille and tour Kadash, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, reflecting their shared commitment to scientific and technological cooperation.

Following his engagements in France, Modi will travel to the United States. His visit also includes a bilateral component, during which he and Macron will address the India-France CEOs Forum, emphasizing economic and trade partnerships.

India and France share a long-standing strategic partnership that spans defense, security, civil nuclear cooperation, and space. In recent years, their collaboration has expanded to include maritime security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, climate change, and sustainable development.

The relationship is built on shared democratic values, multilateralism, and strong cultural, academic, and economic ties. Modi’s visit follows his trip to France in July 2023 as the Guest of Honor at the French National Day, which marked 25 years of the India-France Strategic Partnership and launched the ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap for the next 25 years. Macron reciprocated with a state visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the country’s 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The two leaders have frequently met on the sidelines of multilateral summits, reviewing the progress of the Horizon 2047 roadmap and discussing key global and regional issues. Their strategic dialogue has been reinforced through high-level engagements, including meetings between national security advisors, foreign ministers, and defense ministers.