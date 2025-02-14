Migori County Govt bans food at funerals after death due to cholera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 14 – Migori County Government has banned eating in funerals after one person succumbed to the cholera outbreak.

Health County Executive Committee member Caleb Opondi confirmed the disease outbreak as five people remain hospitalized.

Opondi says a 20 year old person died due to cholera on Wednesday this week.

The incident, he says occurred in Kuria East sub county.

Already, the healthcare surveillance team has been dispatched into the area.

“Serious contact tracing is ongoing even in the neighbouring sub counties,” he said.

Opondi says the ban on funeral eating takes immediate effect in the affected sub county.

“The measures will be reviewed and can be extended beyond the said sub county if the situation escalates,” he said.