Men urged to be proactive in fight against GBV

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 13 – Men have been urged to be proactive in the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and enhancement of reproductive health.

The call for inclusion of men in enhancing reproductive health and fighting social ills affecting women comes at a time when the country is experiencing increased cases of femicide, SGBV and even medicalisation of FGM.

Festus Panyako, a psychological counsellor and a former Public Health Officer, said several reports by local and international organisations showed a rise in medicalised FGM

A report by United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 2021 indicated that medicalised FGM was growing in Kenya.

Panyako observed that the country had also recorded increased cases of SGBV femicide since 2024 which compelled President William Ruto to promise action against the trend.

He said that the fight against this social ill and retrogressive cultures such as FGM and forced early marriages could not be won without the inclusion of men.

“On the issue of FGM and early marriages, despite the background discussions among women, it is the man who is required to make the final decision,” he said.

Speaking at Dandelion Africa Center in Rongai area of Nakuru County during a Men conference organised as a pre-cursor to Valentines Day, financial wellness, emotional intelligence and mental health could help end SGBV and femicide.

Panyako reiterated the need for self-love among men and presence in family affairs, saying that it is a recipe of cordial relationships and marriages.

“Self-love includes avoiding extra-marital affairs and generally cheating among lovers which are a major source of SGBV and femicide,” he said.

Dandelion Africa Administrator, Harun Karanja said the organisation found it wise to create men’s reproductive health awareness ahead of Valentine’s Day because it was a neglected topic.

He noted that the fight against FGM and SGBV especially most parts of Baringo and Molo, in Nakuru County was more impactful after including men.

“There was minimal behaviour change among communities that embrace FGM when men were left out, but the trend has massively changed,” he said.

Karanja added that men had also been urged to actively support income generating projects for their spouses and allow them to join self help groups for growth and development.