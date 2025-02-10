Connect with us

Media in Kenya recognised for role in raising awareness against FGM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – As the world marks the International Day for Zero Tolerance against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the media in Kenya has been recognized for its efforts in acting as a storefront where issues to do with the harmful practice can be raised and addressed.

February 10 was set aside to raise awareness about the human rights violation of FGM which affects million of girls and women worldwide.

It was also set out to mark the important role that the media continues playing in eradicating the issue.It brought together Government officials.

Civil society organizations, community leaders and residents gathered on Monday at Maili Tatu Stadium in Igembe Central, Meru County to reaffirm their commitment to eradicating the harmful practise.

Participants during the event noted that media has been used to highlight the harmful practises of FGM by equipping journalists with knowledge, gender sensitive reporting and ethical coverage of FGM stories.

“Through the media the people have created their own voices by sharing their stories and experiences on FGM this has lead stakeholders such as authorities and the government taking action and helping the people fight this fight against female gender mutilation (FGM),” they observed.

Parliamentary Affairs Principal Secretary Aurelia Rono stressed the importance of engaging men and boys in changing societal perceptions.

“Ending FGM requires a collective effort. We must work together to ensure that our girls grow up in a safe and protected environment,” she affirmed while calling for law enforcement to ensure perpetrators face justice .

The event featured powerful testimonies from FGM survivors who called for stronger measures to protect young girls. Community leaders and elders also pledged their support to abandon the practise within their communities.

The commemoration served as a platform to reinforce Kenya’s commitment in ending the practice at the same time highlighting the importance of multi-party stakeholders in creating a strong alliance between the media and community individuals in a bid to fight against FGM across the county.

By Vivian Wangui

