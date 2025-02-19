Masshouse Issues Statement After Student’s Death, Assures Cooperation with Police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Masshouse, a popular nightclub along Ngong Road, has issued a statement following the tragic death of a university student on its premises.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of February 15, 2025, has sparked widespread speculation online.

In its statement, the club expressed condolences to the victim’s family and confirmed that it is fully cooperating with authorities. “While we are unable to share specific details at this time, we are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the facts surrounding this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

The student, who attended one of Nairobi’s top universities, was reportedly found unresponsive at the club. Some online reports have suggested that he may have sustained injuries in an altercation before his death, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The case gained traction after the victim’s brother, using the handle @ross_corleone, posted on X (formerly Twitter), alleging foul play. “Good morning Kenyans, please assist me. I lost my brother on Sunday at Masshouse. The police report said the joint found a young man collapsed on the stairs. The autopsy yesterday shows he was killed,” his tweet read.

As investigations continue, Masshouse has reassured its patrons of its commitment to safety and promised to provide updates as new information emerges. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s loved ones and ask for patience as authorities carry out their investigation,” the club added.

Authorities are expected to release further details as they piece together the events leading to the student’s death.