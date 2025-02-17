Malava MP Moses Malulu is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi has passed away after ailing for some time.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed his death, stating that the MP breathed his last at 5:15 PM at a hospital in Nairobi.

Injendi, who was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament since 2013, was known for his dedication to education and the sugar industry.

He was also the Vice Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Education, where he played a key role in shaping policies to improve the education sector.

In his condolence message, Wetang’ula expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Injendi’s unwavering service to his constituents and the nation.

“His tireless efforts and contribution to our legislative processes, particularly in the education sector and the sugar industry, will be deeply missed. As we come to terms with this great loss, let us remember Hon. Injendi for his remarkable service and the positive impact he had on our nation,” Wetang’ula said.