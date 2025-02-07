Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

M23 has been engaged in fierce clashes with Congolese government forces and regional military coalitions, including troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC)/Illustration

Africa

M23 says won’t target S. African troops, asks them to demand repatriation

M23 Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said SANDF troops remain in their base with their weapons intact, and the rebels have been facilitating the provision of food and water to them.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The M23 rebel group has reiterated that it has no intention of harming South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stationed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The group however urged Pretoria to repatriate them immediately.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

M23 Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said SANDF troops remain in their base with their weapons intact, and the rebels have been facilitating the provision of food and water to them.

“M23 has no intention of harming SANDF soldiers, who are in their base with all their weapons. [We are] facilitating the provision of food and water. They should ask their government to repatriate them immediately,” Kanyuka stated.

Kanyuka’s statement comes amid escalating tensions in eastern DRC, where M23 has been engaged in fierce clashes with Congolese government forces and regional military coalitions, including troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

South Africa is part of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), deployed in 2023 to help stabilize the conflict-ridden region following the withdrawal of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF).

Kanyuka also confirmed that the remains of fallen South African soldiers were being repatriated with the assistance of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Fourteen South African soldiers were killed during clashes with the Rwanda-backed M23 group as the rebels advanced toward Goma, which they have since captured.

“The remains of their fallen colleagues are being repatriated today [Friday] by MONUSCO,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kinshasa has accused Kigali of supporting M23, a predominantly Tutsi-led rebel movement—an allegation both Kigali and M23 deny.

Humanitarian ceasefire

On February 4, M23 announced a ceasefire, citing humanitarian concerns arising from ongoing hostilities in eastern DRC.

In a statement, the M23 rebel group accused the Kinshasa regime of exacerbating the crisis.

The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23 control.

“We condemn the FARDC’s continued use of military aircraft at Kavumu Airport, where they load bombs that kill our compatriots in liberated areas,” the statement read.

The rebel group clarified that it had no intention of advancing into Bukavu or other areas after capturing Goma.

However, it reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining its defensive positions.

“It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions,” the group stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

Uhuru defends ‘sidelined’ Nairobi Peace Process, urges fresh momentum

Kenyatta who confirmed submitting a report to the EAC, SADC and AU ahead of a joint EAC-SADC Summit on Saturdya said the shift in...

22 hours ago

Africa

Malawi president orders troops to withdraw from DR Congo

The Malawian troops are part of the southern African regional bloc's military mission deployed to DR Congo to help tackle armed groups.

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi slams Kalonzo over ‘reckless’ remarks blaming Ruto for ‘being part of the problem’ in the DRC crisis

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi dismissed Kalonzo’s insinuation that President William Ruto "is part of the problem in the ongoing conflict in...

1 day ago

Africa

More than 100 women raped and burned alive in DR Congo jailbreak, UN says

Hundreds of prisoners broke out of Munzenze prison last Monday, after fighters from the M23 rebel group began to take over the city.

1 day ago

ANALYSIS

Land seizure and South Africa’s new expropriation law: scholar weighs up the act

In South Africa’s colonial and apartheid past, land distribution was grossly unequal on the basis of race. The country is still suffering the effects...

2 days ago

Africa

Rwanda welcomes ‘long overdue’ EAC-SADC Joint Summit on DRC

Rwanda now says such an intervention should have taken place before the withdrawal of the East African Community Regional Force (EAC-RF) and the subsequent...

3 days ago

Africa

US Embassy in Kinshasa urges citizens to leave as it suspends consular services

As part of the security measures, the Embassy said that it has suspended all visa interviews and routine consular services for U.S. citizens.

3 days ago

Africa

(WATCH) Rwanda wants peace and development for all neighbours – Yolande Makolo, Rwandan Govt Spokesperson

3 days ago