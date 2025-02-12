Connect with us

Jeeps full of M23 rebels drive towards the town of Sake in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on November 30, 2012/AFP

Africa

M23 Rebels demand inclusion in Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions on Goma

The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through military buildup.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The M23 rebel group, has called for direct involvement in discussions regarding the implementation of the Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions concerning Goma.

The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) of undermining the ceasefire through military buildup.

In a statement released on Tuesday, M23, welcomed the resolutions of the joint East African Community (EAC) and SADC summit held on February 8, 2025.

The group expressed support for a political solution to the DRC conflict, citing its unilateral ceasefire declared on February 4 as a demonstration of its commitment to peace.
“The AFC/M23 fully agrees that only dialogue and political solutions can resolve the multifaceted crisis in our country,”the spokesperson for the reble allows including M23 Lawrence Kanyuka stated, emphasizing that the group had been engaging with various political and social actors to push for governance reforms.

However, M23 criticized South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation for allegedly misrepresenting the security situation in Goma.

The group denied claims that the city had been overrun by armed factions, insisting that it had “liberated and secured” the area.

“The implementation of the Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions concerning Goma must be discussed and agreed upon with the AFC/M23,” Kanyuka asserted, adding that technical challenges, including unexploded ordnance and runway damage, had delayed the reopening of Goma International Airport.

M23 also raised concerns over alleged reinforcements by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF), warning that such actions could reignite hostilities.

“We are reliably informed about FARDC and Burundian reinforcements planning to launch attacks on the populated liberated areas of Kalehe and Nyabibwe. Such attacks will provoke a decisive retaliation,” the statement read.

The group accused the Kinshasa government of prioritizing military solutions over diplomatic engagement and urged Burundi and SADC nations to withdraw their forces in accordance with the Dar es Salaam Summit’s peace efforts.

“We expect Burundi and SADC member states to contribute to peace in the DRC by ensuring the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of SAMIDRC and BNDF forces. We call upon these countries to honour and uphold the spirit of Dar es Salaam,” M23 stated.

The Dar es Salaam Summit sought to reinforce a political resolution to the ongoing crisis, but tensions on the ground remain high.

M23’s insistence on participating in discussions regarding Goma signals a potential challenge to the peace process, as Kinshasa has previously refused to negotiate directly with the group.

In February 8, the joint EAC-SADC summit to address the deterioraribg crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) directed defense chiefs from the region to meet within five days and “provide technical direction on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire”.

The meeting which brought together the leaders of the eight-nation East African Community (EAC) and 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) also called for an opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate the dead and injured.

