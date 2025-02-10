Lone highway robber apprehended after crashing while fleeing police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – A 36-year-old highway robbery suspect was arrested last night near Archer’s Police Post after he allegedly attempted to carjack an unsuspecting driver at the Isiolo-Garbatula junction.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ibrahim Hassan was apprehended by police officers after a chase that ended in a crash near the police post.

“Hassan is currently undergoing processing for arraignment,” read part of the statement from the DCI.

The Directorate revealed that Hassan, disguised as a stranded traveler, flagged down the driver of a white Mitsubishi lorry at the Isiolo-Garbatula junction.

Pretending to seek a lift to Archer’s town, the unsuspecting driver agreed to help him, only to be shocked when Hassan refused to alight at his destination and brandished a knife.

Fearing for his life, the driver continued the journey while Hassan remained an imminent threat.

“Seizing a rare opportunity, the driver jumped out of the lorry and escaped unhurt, immediately reporting the incident to a standby team of police officers at Archer’s Post,” stated the DCI.

The police promptly launched a pursuit of Hassan, who was now commandeering the lorry towards Isiolo town.

However, he took an unfamiliar murram road, which—unbeknownst to him—led directly to Archer’s Police Post.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As officers continued their pursuit close behind, Hassan, lost control and veered off the main road, crashing into a tree.

He was arrested at the scene, and upon searching him, officers found a panga, a knife, and a screwdriver—further confirming his dangerous intentions.

This incident comes just weeks after a carjacking suspect, believed to be part of a ring targeting motorists along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, was apprehended on the third day of the new year.