Leaders unit in wishing Raila victory in crucial AUC vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Various leaders have sent messages of goodwill to Kenya’s African Union Commission chairperson candidate, Raila Odinga, ahead of the elections set for Saturday.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Odinga’s world view and championship for the African people makes him the best-suited candidate to lead the continent into the future.

“Kenya’s finest, Right Honourable Raila Odinga, is undoubtedly the best candidate for the African Union Commission chairmanship. Africa deserves the best. There is no doubt about Raila’s global outlook and commitment to championing the African people,” Gachagua stated.

“As a continent, we need a Raila Odinga character to gel the Anglophone and the Francophone selves towards the continent of the future.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru expressed confidence in Odinga’s leadership experience, dedication to Pan-Africanism, and commitment to regional integration, stating that these qualities make him well-suited for the role.

“I extend my best wishes as you seek to serve Africa as African Union Commission Chairperson. I am confident that your experience will drive the continent’s development forward,” said the former Chair of the Council of Governors.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino echoed similar sentiments, praising Odinga’s leadership as one defined by service, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice—not just for Kenya but for the entire African continent.

“As you engage with Heads of State and African leaders in Addis Ababa, know that the prayers and support of millions across Kenya and beyond are with you. Your victory will not just be a win for Kenya but for the entire African continent,” said Owino.

“I extend my heartfelt goodwill and unwavering support,” he added.

Addis arrivals

Owino, emphasized that Africa needs a leader of Odinga’s caliber—someone with the courage to challenge the status quo, the wisdom to unite people, and the foresight to champion transformative policies that will propel the continent forward.

“Go forth, Baba. Africa is ready for your leadership,” he declared.

President William Ruto arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursdy ahead of a covening of African Union Heads of State and Government to vote on the AUC Chaiperson.

The former Prime Minister will be competing against Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and Madagascar’s former Foreign Minister, Richard Randriamandrato.

Odinga concluded his campaign for the African Union’s top job with a visit to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he met with President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

At least 100 MPs, including four sponsored by the government, accompanied Oinga to Addis Ababa.