Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raila Odinga delivers his speech during the launch of his AUC candidature at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024.

AUC RACE 2025

Leaders unit in wishing Raila victory in crucial AUC vote

Odinga concluded his campaign for the African Union’s top job with a visit to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he met with President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Various leaders have sent messages of goodwill to Kenya’s African Union Commission chairperson candidate, Raila Odinga, ahead of the elections set for Saturday.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Odinga’s world view and championship for the African people makes him the best-suited candidate to lead the continent into the future.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya’s finest, Right Honourable Raila Odinga, is undoubtedly the best candidate for the African Union Commission chairmanship. Africa deserves the best. There is no doubt about Raila’s global outlook and commitment to championing the African people,” Gachagua stated.

“As a continent, we need a Raila Odinga character to gel the Anglophone and the Francophone selves towards the continent of the future.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru expressed confidence in Odinga’s leadership experience, dedication to Pan-Africanism, and commitment to regional integration, stating that these qualities make him well-suited for the role.

“I extend my best wishes as you seek to serve Africa as African Union Commission Chairperson. I am confident that your experience will drive the continent’s development forward,” said the former Chair of the Council of Governors.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino echoed similar sentiments, praising Odinga’s leadership as one defined by service, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice—not just for Kenya but for the entire African continent.

“As you engage with Heads of State and African leaders in Addis Ababa, know that the prayers and support of millions across Kenya and beyond are with you. Your victory will not just be a win for Kenya but for the entire African continent,” said Owino.

“I extend my heartfelt goodwill and unwavering support,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Addis arrivals

Owino, emphasized that Africa needs a leader of Odinga’s caliber—someone with the courage to challenge the status quo, the wisdom to unite people, and the foresight to champion transformative policies that will propel the continent forward.

“Go forth, Baba. Africa is ready for your leadership,” he declared.

President William Ruto arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursdy ahead of a covening of African Union Heads of State and Government to vote on the AUC Chaiperson.

The former Prime Minister will be competing against Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and Madagascar’s former Foreign Minister, Richard Randriamandrato.

Odinga concluded his campaign for the African Union’s top job with a visit to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he met with President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

At least 100 MPs, including four sponsored by the government, accompanied Oinga to Addis Ababa.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Sudan warring parties to dialogue, allow humanitarian access

President Ruto emphasized the urgent need for global intervention to address the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Sudanese citizens.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto backs African Credit Rating Agency to counter biased global ratings

President Ruto criticized Western-affiliated rating agencies for their negative portrayal of Africa’s risk factors.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Summit ahead of AUC chair elections

The summit themed "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” will focus on discussions on reparatory justice, addressing historical injustices, and...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I am not going to vie again under UDA. UDA has betrayed me’: Wamuchomba

Wamuchomba insisted that regardless of the position she seeks in the future, the UDA party will not be an option for her.

1 day ago

Africa

Raila Has Options if AUC Bid Falls Through, Allies Say

“He has many bullets left,” Orengo said, implying that the seasoned politician remains a force to reckon with.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Whitman co-chairs key conservation meeting with Ruto’s Security Advisor Monica Juma

KWS noted that the KRRE initiative aims to address challenges posed by overcrowded sanctuaries, territorial conflicts, and limited ecological space resulting from Kenya's successful...

2 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto congratulates Aga Khan V in a phone call

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V formally assumed office on Tuesday, succeeding his father, who passed away in Lisbon, surrounded by his family.

2 days ago

Africa

US Senator Risch calls on the EU to work with President Trump to find ‘real funding solution’ for AU Peace Operations in Somalia

The mission, which succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, is part of a broader security campaign to combat the Al-Qaeda linked Somalia...

2 days ago