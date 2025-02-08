Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Lands CS Wahome Decries Rising Cases of Forged Title Deeds in Western Kenya

During an impromptu visit to the Kisumu lands office on Friday, Wahome said many Kenyans are unknowingly holding fake title deeds, a situation that has fueled land disputes in the region. She urged those in possession of forged documents to surrender them to the land office.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Feb 8 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has raised concern over the high number of forged land title deeds in western Kenya, warning that the practice must be stopped through arrests and prosecutions.

During an impromptu visit to the Kisumu lands office on Friday, Wahome said many Kenyans are unknowingly holding fake title deeds, a situation that has fueled land disputes in the region. She urged those in possession of forged documents to surrender them to the land office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“For quite some time, there have been a lot of forged documents in circulation,” she said.

The CS also put corrupt lands officers on notice, vowing that the government will take action against officials involved in facilitating the issuance of fraudulent documents. She announced that a clean-up exercise is already underway to identify and eliminate fake titles.

“The clean-up is ongoing, and we will seal all loopholes that allow the issuance of forged documents,” she said.

Wahome further warned that officials who sign off on fraudulent land documents will be held accountable.

“It is possible to trace from the records who made the entries leading to the issuance of fake green cards,” she said.

She urged Kenyans to follow due process when purchasing land to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“If you want to buy land, don’t rely on a search provided by the owner of the title. Verify it through our registry,” she advised.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wahome also noted that Kisumu is experiencing a high number of land disputes, particularly those related to boundaries and succession. She revealed that the Kisumu lands registrar is handling at least four disputes per week, with officials frequently deployed to resolve cases as directed by the courts.

“I appeal to the people of this region to stop encroaching on each other’s boundaries,” she said.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki presides over issuance of over 3,500 title deeds in Taita Taveta

Among the beneficiaries, the Njukini Farmers' Cooperative Society Scheme received 1,301 title deeds, while the Kachero Scheme was issued 1,012.

January 14, 2025

Top stories

Historic Moment as Igembe North Residents Receive 32,000 Title Deeds After Decades of Waiting

MUTUATI, Meru Sep 5 – Residents of Igembe North in Meru County today marked a historic occasion as more than 32,000 title deeds were...

September 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for traders in South B as Land CS affirm public ownership of contested land

Traders within the South B ward have been operating on illegal structures along roads which have been earmarked for demolition.

July 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria, Mutua and Wahome moved in Ruto’s first Cabinet reshuffle

In the changes announced on Wednesday night, Moses Kuria was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service.

October 4, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Wahome defends inaction on Thuita

Wahome, who termed Thuita as functus officio having since resigned on his own accord, however insisted that the move did not prejudice the corruption...

September 24, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Athi Water CEO Michael Thuita resigns amid fraud allegations

Chairperson of Athi Water Board Charles Karondo named Mungai Kamau the acting CEO with immediate effect.

September 23, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Koskei orders suspension of Athi Water CEO Thuita after EACC arrest

Koskei ordered Thuita's suspension on account of an ongoing inquiry into irregularities in the procurement of the Ruiru II, Karimenu, and Kitui Matuu water...

September 23, 2023

Top stories

I paid 10% for Karen House, CS Bore says denying forceful occupation claim

NAIROBI, Kenya June 18 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore has broken her silence over the Karen house saga, saying she paid for it....

June 18, 2023