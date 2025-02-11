Connect with us

Laikipia man abducted 3 months ago reunited with his family

Muteti was reportedly kidnapped on October 22, 2024, in Timau, Laikipia, by individuals believed to be members of the Special Operations Unit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11- A man who went missing three months ago in Laikipia after being allegedly abducted by individuals believed to be state agents has been found alive and reunited with his family.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, confirmed his release on Tuesday, stating that he is safe but remains deeply shaken by the ordeal.

“Mr. Simon Muteti has been released after being held incommunicado for more than 3 months,” Odhiambo stated. “He is safely with his family but remains petrified by his ordeal.”

Following his release, LSK pledged to provide both legal and psychosocial support to him and his family.

His return comes just over ten days after his distressed relatives sought legal assistance from the LSK regarding his disappearance.

At the time, the LSK described his abduction as a “troubling case that underscores an alarming trend of enforced disappearances not only in urban centers like Nairobi but across the country.”

Another case of enforced disappearance was also reported to the LSK during this period.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, a resident of Garsen, disclosed that his father, Abdullahi Ahmed, was taken into custody from within Garsen Police Station on October 5, 2024, and has been missing ever since.

On January 12, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi called for a national dialogue to address the rising cases of abductions in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, Muturi expressed concern over the increasing incidents and the lack of accountability from security agencies.

“It is unfortunate that Kenyans are being abducted, yet there is no action from the police, who have denied any involvement in the abductions,” Muturi said.

Human rights organizations have documented over 40 abductions since June 2024, during a youth uprising against President William Ruto’s tax policies, which were later withdrawn.

In December 2024 alone, seven youths were abducted, allegedly linked to satirical cartoons depicting the president and other leaders in a negative light. They were later freed following intense public pressure.

“We must have a national conversation on this matter because it is getting out of hand,” Muturi said. “We need an open forum where even those who were abducted can speak freely and share their experiences.”

