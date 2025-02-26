KWS, KFS mount joint response to contain wildfires at the Aberdare and Mt Kenya forests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) have launched a joint response to contain wildfires that broke out at the Aberdares and Mount Kenya forests three days ago.

The fires which broke out Sunday are reported to be in five areas four of them in Aberdares and one in Mount Kenya forests.

Confirming the fire outbreak, KWS officer in charge of the mountain region Lucy Muita stated that they are using choppers and rangers on ground to contain the inferno.

“At the moment we cannot tell the acreage decimated by the fire. However, I assure Kenyans that we are on top of things, and we have managed to contain the first fire that broke at Solio ranch,” Muita stated.

“So far we have done air survey at Solio ranch, and no animal has been killed by the fire. Our wildlife is safe,” she stated.

The officer urged communities living along the two forests to be extra careful at this time during the dry season saying that any mistake can be costly.