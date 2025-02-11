Connect with us

EDUCATION

KUSO leaders laud President Ruto’s intervention on HELB funding

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The Kenya University Students Organization (KUSO) has hailed President William Ruto for his commitment to the welfare of university students following the release of Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funds.

In a statement released on Monday, KUSO acknowledged the crucial role that HELB loans play in ensuring students can continue their education without financial hardships.

The organization, which represents university students across the country, described the move as a lifeline for thousands pursuing higher education amid uncertainty over funding following a court order declaring a new funding model unconstitutional.

“We, the members of KUSO, would like to express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya, for his unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of university students across the nation,” the statement read in part.

KUSO leadership lauded the President for prioritizing higher education by allowing release of upkeep funds as HELB awaits the outome of pending appeal.

“Education is a powerful tool for national development, and by facilitating access to funding, the government is empowering students to focus on their studies, contribute to society, and ultimately build a prosperous future for our country,”KUSO said.

The timely disbursement of HELB loans has long been a concern among students, with delays often leading to financial strain.

Lifeline

With the government’s intervention, KUSO leaders expressed optimistic that students can now concentrate on academic excellence.

“Many students rely on these funds for tuition, accommodation, and daily expenses. The President’s action has eased our financial worries, allowing us to focus fully on our education,” the organization said.

Student leaders from various institutions, including the University of Nairobi (UoN), Kenyatta University (KU), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Technical University of Kenya (TUK), and others, signed the statement, affirming their appreciation.

KUSO assured the President of students’ dedication to academic excellence and national development.

“We stand united in thanking His Excellency for this thoughtful action and assure him that we will continue to work hard, strive for excellence, and contribute to the growth of our great nation.”

