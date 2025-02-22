KQ CEO Kilavuka urges govt to counter talent poaching by Foreign Airlines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Allan Kilavuka has urged the government to implement a well-structured approach to counter the increasing trend of external airlines poaching its skilled workforce.

He warned that if the trend continues without regulation, Kenya could face a potential shortage of highly skilled aviation professionals, which could have long-term implications for the country’s aviation sector.

“We offer very attractive terms here and conditions, and you can confirm that from the employees. However, we shouldn’t have a situation where airlines just fly in here and then go to hotels and then scoop up people. There should be a structured way of doing it,” Kilavuka stated.

With global demand for skilled airline personnel rising Kilavuka stated that Kenya Airways risks losing its skilled professionals impacting operations, training programs, and the overall competitiveness of the airline.

He noted that the company has invested heavily in training and nurturing aviation professionals, including pilots, engineers, and cabin crew.

“What will happen if we have a lot of people leaving the industry, and we spend a lot of money training our people here? We can do it in a structured manner,” said Kilavuka.

He defended the airline’s employment policies stating that Kenya Airways remains committed to providing competitive remuneration, conducive working conditions, and career growth opportunities for its staff through academic training.