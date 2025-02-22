Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka told journalists the airline is ready to resume flights by July in order to mitigate further losses associated with the global pandemic/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ CEO Kilavuka urges govt to counter talent poaching by Foreign Airlines

He warned that if the trend continues without regulation, Kenya could face a potential shortage of highly skilled aviation professionals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Allan Kilavuka has urged the government to implement a well-structured approach to counter the increasing trend of external airlines poaching its skilled workforce.

He warned that if the trend continues without regulation, Kenya could face a potential shortage of highly skilled aviation professionals, which could have long-term implications for the country’s aviation sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We offer very attractive terms here and conditions, and you can confirm that from the employees. However, we shouldn’t have a situation where airlines just fly in here and then go to hotels and then scoop up people. There should be a structured way of doing it,” Kilavuka stated.

With global demand for skilled airline personnel rising Kilavuka stated that Kenya Airways risks losing its skilled professionals impacting operations, training programs, and the overall competitiveness of the airline.

 He noted that the company has invested heavily in training and nurturing aviation professionals, including pilots, engineers, and cabin crew.

“What will happen if we have a lot of people leaving the industry, and we spend a lot of money training our people here? We can do it in a structured manner,” said Kilavuka.

He defended the airline’s employment policies stating that Kenya Airways remains committed to providing competitive remuneration, conducive working conditions, and career growth opportunities for its staff through academic training.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Habil Olaka chairperson of Hustler Fund Advisory Board

Olaka will take over from Irene Muthoni Karimi as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Hustler Fund Advisory Board following her revocation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt scales up sensitization programs to curb drug and substance abuse

At the same time sensitizing healthcare workers and so that they are able to know patients who are having the effects of drugs and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA operations unaffected despite night fire: KAA

According to the authority, fire response teams, with support from the Kenya Defence Forces, swiftly contained the blaze, preventing any disruption to airport activities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza questions the validity of her impeachment

The lawyers submitted that the impeachment was invalid as the order issued by the Meru high court had not been set aside or appealed...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges govt to fulfill financial obligations to faith-bases hospitals

Speaking during the reopening of the newly renovated outpatient department at Mathari hospital, the Archbishop pointed out that the government owes the hospital Sh250...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We will Continue Telling Kenyans our Development Projects: President Ruto, Kindiki Say

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said it is their constitutional duty to clearly and comprehensively elaborate to all Kenyans what they...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesswoman stabbed to death in suspected crime of passion

The deceased, who operates an MPESA agent booth along the Kisumu Nairobi highway, was attacked near the Butter Toast Boda Boda Shade.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IRA Trains MSMEs in Taita Taveta on Insurance Awareness and Risk Management

Insurance serves as a crucial risk management tool, ensuring business continuity in the face of unforeseen challenges.

3 hours ago