Koskei meets with Sakaja, CS Wandayi over City Hall, Kenya Power tiff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 26 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Tuesday met with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wadayi in a bid to resolve the tiff between City Hall and the Kenya Power Company.

This followed an escalation of the row which saw the county government dump garbage at Stima Plaza in retaliation of power disconnection as a result a Sh3 billion power bill to Kenya Power.

City Hall went further to disconnect fibre cables along major highways stating that the power utility company had not paid the wayleave bills.

The standoff remains unresolved as both sides hold firm on their positions.

This led Nairobi County officials to storm Stima Plaza, disconnected the company’s sewerage system, and dumped waste on its premises, stating that the waste would only be cleared once a payment agreement is reached.

“Let them not play the victim. We’ve been without power for days because they disconnect us, yet we always pay and resolve issues. But when they owe billions, they refuse to pay or even acknowledge the debt. Let them pay, and we will reconnect their sewer and clean up,” County Secretary Akumali asserted.

County Secretary Godfrey Akumali on Monday accused KPLC of refusing to settle its debt while dismissing claims that the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) owes the power utility.

The officials argued that beyond failing to settle its debts, KPLC is profiting from public infrastructure without compensating the county.

This also let to the County Officials launching a crackdown on unauthorized fiber optic cables mounted on power poles along key highways, aiming to disconnect internet cables installed without county approval.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking during the operation that began this on Tuesday on the Argwings Kodhek Road, Nairobi County Revenue Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge stated that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) had failed to comply with regulations requiring payment for wayleaves and official authorization to install the cables.

“These fiber lines are illegal. We have given the ISPs ample time to pay for hosting them on these poles, but they have refused. They have neither paid for wayleaves nor sought county approval,” Njoroge said.

He further warned ISPs to ensure that all fiber optic installations on county road reserves have the necessary approvals and that wayleave fees are fully paid.

“We need revenue to operate and deliver services. We have engaged Kenya Power (KPLC) over the Sh4.8 billion debt they owe us, but they have refused to pay. We will take all necessary measures to push them to settle their dues.”

Njoroge accused KPLC of enabling non-compliant companies to mount fiber optic cables on power lines without county business permits, wayleave approvals, or even authorization from the Communications Authority.