Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Koskei meets with Sakaja, CS Wandayi over City Hall, Kenya Power tiff

City Hall went further to disconnect fibre cables along major highways stating that the power utility company had not paid the wayleave bills.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 26 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Tuesday met with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wadayi in a bid to resolve the tiff between City Hall and the Kenya Power Company.

This followed an escalation of the row which saw the county government dump garbage at Stima Plaza in retaliation of power disconnection as a result a Sh3 billion power bill to Kenya Power.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

City Hall went further to disconnect fibre cables along major highways stating that the power utility company had not paid the wayleave bills.

The standoff remains unresolved as both sides hold firm on their positions.

This led Nairobi County officials to storm Stima Plaza, disconnected the company’s sewerage system, and dumped waste on its premises, stating that the waste would only be cleared once a payment agreement is reached.

“Let them not play the victim. We’ve been without power for days because they disconnect us, yet we always pay and resolve issues. But when they owe billions, they refuse to pay or even acknowledge the debt. Let them pay, and we will reconnect their sewer and clean up,” County Secretary Akumali asserted.

County Secretary Godfrey Akumali on Monday accused KPLC of refusing to settle its debt while dismissing claims that the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) owes the power utility.

The officials argued that beyond failing to settle its debts, KPLC is profiting from public infrastructure without compensating the county.

This also let to the County Officials launching a crackdown on unauthorized fiber optic cables mounted on power poles along key highways, aiming to disconnect internet cables installed without county approval.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking during the operation that began this on Tuesday on the Argwings Kodhek Road, Nairobi County Revenue Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge stated that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) had failed to comply with regulations requiring payment for wayleaves and official authorization to install the cables.

“These fiber lines are illegal. We have given the ISPs ample time to pay for hosting them on these poles, but they have refused. They have neither paid for wayleaves nor sought county approval,” Njoroge said.

He further warned ISPs to ensure that all fiber optic installations on county road reserves have the necessary approvals and that wayleave fees are fully paid.

“We need revenue to operate and deliver services. We have engaged Kenya Power (KPLC) over the Sh4.8 billion debt they owe us, but they have refused to pay. We will take all necessary measures to push them to settle their dues.”

Njoroge accused KPLC of enabling non-compliant companies to mount fiber optic cables on power lines without county business permits, wayleave approvals, or even authorization from the Communications Authority.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CA Warns Nairobi County Against Removing Fibre Cables, Citing Economic Risks

CA acknowledged complaints from ICT stakeholders, including Internet Service Providers, businesses, and educational institutions, regarding the disconnection, which has affected critical digital infrastructure.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

700,000 children face crisis if CWSK is dissolved, CS Mutua tells MPs

The looming dissolution has also raised serious concerns about the security of confidential adoption and foster care documents, which are stored by the institution.

2 hours ago

Kenya

CGIAR Science Week 2025: Nairobi to Host Global Leaders in Food Security and Innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Nairobi is set to welcome some of the world’s leading scientists, policymakers, and agricultural experts as CGIAR Science Week...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse TUK students protesting closure of the institution

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba following the closure of the institution.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches Sh1.4bn Last Mile Phase IV Connectivity Project in Kwale

The Sh1.4 billion Last Mile Connectivity Project in Kwale County will provide electricity to over 12,700 households

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NEMA orders City Hall to clear garbage at Stima Plaza in row with Kenya Power

According to NEMA's Environmental Education director Ayub Macharia, the retaliatory measures by City Hall violate environmental laws adding that neighboring residents and businesses have...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC projects Sh61bn budget for 2027 General Election

The IEBC also anticipates registering an additional 5.7 million voters, bringing the total to 28 million by 2027.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall takes down fiber optic cables on power poles in feud with Kenya Power

The operation, which commenced Tuesday morning on Argwings Kodhek Road, aims to disconnect internet cables installed without county approval, City Hall said.

22 hours ago