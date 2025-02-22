Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesswoman stabbed to death in suspected crime of passion

The deceased, who operates an MPESA agent booth along the Kisumu Nairobi highway, was attacked near the Butter Toast Boda Boda Shade.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 22 – A 30-year-old MPESA businesswoman was stabbed to death on Friday night in Nyamsaria, Kisumu in what police suspect to be a crime of passion.

The deceased, who operates an MPESA agent booth along the Kisumu Nairobi highway, was attacked near the Butter Toast Boda Boda Shade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police report indicates that the deceased was allegedly stabbed by a wife to a boda rider after finding them in a conversation.

According to Michael Mboya, who reported the matter to the police, the boda rider had allegedly been having an affair with the deceased, which enraged his wife.

Mboya, also a rider, told the police, the incident happened near their base, where the deceased operates her MPESA shop.

The suspect, who is in the run is reportedly to have fatally stabbed the deceased in the chest with a kitchen knife before fleeing into the darkness.

“The stab caused a fatal wound on her left side of the chest and a cut on the mouth which was oozing blood,” the police report indicated.

Police officers from Kasagam Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisumu East responded swiftly to the crime scene.

Forensic experts documented the scene before transferring the body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) morgue for an autopsy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the known suspect who remains at large.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IRA Trains MSMEs in Taita Taveta on Insurance Awareness and Risk Management

Insurance serves as a crucial risk management tool, ensuring business continuity in the face of unforeseen challenges.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to buy land from absentee landlords to resettle squatters

President Ruto said this is the first step in resolving historical land issues that have plagued the region for centuries, leaving thousands without vital...

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Njoki Ndung’u files petition challenging JSC’s jurisdiction to determine petitions against her

In her Petition Justice Ndung'u is seeking interim orders to halt the hearings until the case against the Commission is heard and determined.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Kenyans divided on Ruto’s broad based government: Politrack Africa poll

22 percent remain undecided on the emerging relationship between President Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Rights activists urge govt to ensure sufficient free condom supply in universities

The lobbyist who included the clergy, student leaders, Civil Society Organisations and community leaders observed that reduced supply of free condom in the institutions...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru describes Chebukati as a resilent leader despite challenges

While mourning him, Kenyatta highlighted his resilience despite various challenges during his tenure at the electoral body.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC hails Chebukati’s dedication to the rule of law

IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan singled out the 2023 Election Management Awards in Lisbon, Portugal where he earned an award.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Shakeel Shabir mourns Chebukati as a great man who should be given a state funeral

Despite his shortcomings, Shakeel pointed out that the country should mourn him as a statesman.

22 hours ago