Kisumu businesswoman stabbed to death in suspected crime of passion

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 22 – A 30-year-old MPESA businesswoman was stabbed to death on Friday night in Nyamsaria, Kisumu in what police suspect to be a crime of passion.

The deceased, who operates an MPESA agent booth along the Kisumu Nairobi highway, was attacked near the Butter Toast Boda Boda Shade.

Police report indicates that the deceased was allegedly stabbed by a wife to a boda rider after finding them in a conversation.

According to Michael Mboya, who reported the matter to the police, the boda rider had allegedly been having an affair with the deceased, which enraged his wife.

Mboya, also a rider, told the police, the incident happened near their base, where the deceased operates her MPESA shop.

The suspect, who is in the run is reportedly to have fatally stabbed the deceased in the chest with a kitchen knife before fleeing into the darkness.

“The stab caused a fatal wound on her left side of the chest and a cut on the mouth which was oozing blood,” the police report indicated.

Police officers from Kasagam Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisumu East responded swiftly to the crime scene.

Forensic experts documented the scene before transferring the body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) morgue for an autopsy.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the known suspect who remains at large.