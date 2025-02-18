Connect with us

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki to Oversee Government Project Inspections to Prevent Stalled Launches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that he will personally oversee the inspection of government projects before they are launched or commissioned to ensure they are fully funded and completed as planned.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kindiki emphasized that the move aims to prevent stalled projects that could lead to public ridicule directed at the government.

“I will be leading the inspection of government projects before they are launched or commissioned. We must guard against ridicule directed at the President for projects that are launched but fail to commence or be completed,” he stated.

He reiterated that before President William Ruto commissions any project, he will ensure end-to-end financing to avoid any embarrassment.

Isiolo-Mandera Road Project Underway

Kindiki defended the government’s commitment to the 750-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera road project, dismissing criticism from some quarters.

“Some are making fun of the huge road project we are constructing between Isiolo and Mandera. This is a massive project that will be completed in the next two and a half years,” he said.

The Sh100 billion project, funded by the World Bank, African Development Bank, Arab banks, and the Government of Kenya, is expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic opportunities in the region.

President Ruto had earlier stated that seven contractors were already on-site working on the road, while Kindiki confirmed that the number had since risen to 11.

“You can make fun of it to be applauded online, but we are focused because it will be the same road we will use to show the people what we have done for them,” Kindiki asserted.

