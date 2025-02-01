Kindiki Says Government Focused on Development, Not Politics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating development projects across the country, including road construction, market expansion, and electricity access.

Speaking in Kieni during an inspection of ongoing road projects, Kindiki assured residents that long-delayed infrastructure works would soon be completed, emphasizing that the government remains focused on service delivery rather than political disputes.

The Deputy President acknowledged that some roads had remained incomplete since 2019 due to financial constraints but assured residents that funding had now been secured to resume work.

“This road has stalled since 2019 because of financial challenges. It has been six years without any construction work going on here. Today, I bring good news—President William Ruto has stabilized the economy, and now we have funds to revive this road and all stalled roads in Nyeri County and across the country,” he said.

Kindiki announced that the government has allocated Sh17 billion for the construction of 12 key roads in Nyeri County and assured residents that the projects would be closely monitored to ensure timely completion.

“We will oversee the progress of roads, markets, and electricity projects to guarantee faster delivery so that people can benefit,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, Kindiki highlighted strides in electricity connectivity, noting that the number of Kenyans with electricity had risen significantly over the years.

“We have increased electricity connections from 2.7 million in 2013 to 9 million in 2025. To bridge the remaining gap, we have allocated funds to connect an additional one million households within the next 20 months,” he stated.

The Deputy President further outlined ongoing development initiatives, including the establishment of a County Aggregation and Industrial Park in Nyeri to support value addition for farm produce, ultimately increasing farmers’ earnings.

“We are constructing a County Aggregation and Industrial Park in Nyeri County, which will enhance value addition for farm produce and ensure better returns for our farmers,” he remarked.

Additionally, Kindiki announced the construction of 400 new markets across the country, with Nyeri among the beneficiaries.

He also lauded the Affordable Housing Program for its role in boosting the economy and creating jobs.

“Our affordable housing program in Nyeri and across Kenya is driving growth in the housing and construction sector while providing employment for thousands of youth. So far, it has created between 160,000 and 200,000 jobs,” he said.

Government Prioritizing Service Delivery Over Politics

Kindiki dismissed political distractions, urging leaders to focus on addressing the needs of citizens.

“We have no interest in political fights. Our focus is on expanding roads, water, electricity, and job creation,” he said.

“It would be irresponsible for us to engage in politics now because doing so would only disrupt service delivery and make our people suffer.”

With these commitments, the government aims to fast-track the completion of projects in Nyeri County, ensuring improved livelihoods for residents.