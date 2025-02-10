Connect with us

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses a delegation from Kiambu County during a consultative meeting on development at his Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on February 10, 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Dismisses Gachagua’s Claims of Political Control Over Mt Kenya

He also took a swipe at Gachagua’s opposition to ongoing political realignments and consultative forums being spearheaded by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10— Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has rejected assertions by his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, that he wields exclusive political authority over the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, insisting that no single leader can dictate the region’s political direction.

Speaking at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, where he hosted a delegation from Kiambu County, Kindiki accused Gachagua of attempting to monopolize political influence in Mt Kenya.

“The former DP cannot purport to make decisions on behalf of the people of Mt Kenya. He doesn’t own the people of the mountain. He cannot threaten us,” Kindiki asserted.

A delegation from Kiambu County during a consultative meeting on development at the Official Residence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on February 10, 2025.

He dismissed Gachagua’s remarks as baseless threats, emphasizing that Mt Kenya residents are independent-minded and will decide their own political future.

Clashes Over Political Realignments

Kindiki also took a swipe at Gachagua’s opposition to ongoing political realignments and consultative forums being spearheaded by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“The former DP should stop panicking over the consultative forums we are holding. He hasn’t seen anything yet. We will run him out of town,” he said.

The Deputy President reiterated the government’s focus on transformative policies, defending President William Ruto’s leadership amid speculation over his political future.

“President Ruto is a transformative leader. He will do the right thing, no matter how unpopular it makes him. Threats of one term do not bother him,” Kindiki stated.

Gachagua’s Warning to Mt Kenya Leaders

Kindiki’s remarks come a day after Gachagua, in a televised address from his Wamunyoro residence, vowed to campaign against Mt Kenya leaders supporting Ruto, accusing them of betraying the region.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki shares a light moment with a delegation from Kiambu County during a consultative meeting on development at his Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on February 10, 2025.

“This region will vote out all leaders who prioritize their own interests over the community,” Gachagua warned. “Those who sell our people for personal gain will never see leadership again in Mt Kenya.”

The former deputy president claimed he had been monitoring leaders who, while publicly backing Ruto, were allegedly facilitating the region’s marginalization.

“Our people already know who these individuals are. When the time comes, they will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Gachagua further accused the government of failing to curb illicit brews and criminal groups in Central Kenya, calling it a deliberate scheme to undermine the region.

“Let me be clear—no one can isolate our community. The real issue is not with Kenyans; it’s with President Ruto,” he declared.

In this article:, , , , ,
