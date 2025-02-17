KHA guarantees uninterrupted services at Nairobi hospital despite legal battle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya 17 – The Kenya Hospital Association has reassured the public that the provision of healthcare services at Nairobi hospital will not be affected by the ongoing legal dispute.

This follows a temporary court ruling halting the execution of a decision made on December 4, 2024, regarding the election of directors to the board of management and the election of trustees for the Kenya Hospital Association.

The Association which runs the Medical facility revealed that the suspension will remain until the case is heard and resolved.

Through a letter the Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stated that while the institution will adhere to the court’s order, it will also seek suitable legal actions.

“The restrictions and inconveniences notwithstanding, as a law-abiding institution, we fully respect the judicial process and will comply with the orders while seeking appropriate remedies before the court,” the letter read in part.

The legal dispute emerged after Samuel Mithamo Muchiri sued the hospital’s board of management and trustees.

Muchiri claimed that the defendants failed to submit an updated list of members to the Registrar of Companies and accused them of serious misconduct, violating their duty to act in the institution’s best interests.

He also alleged that the hospital has incurred losses exceeding Sh1.5 billion and is struggling with supplier debts nearing Sh3 billion.