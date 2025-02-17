KEPSHA Chairman Johnson Nzioka Dies in Athi River Road Accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KEPSHA) National Chairman Johnson Nzioka has died following a road crash in Athi River.

Police said Nzioka succumbed to injuries after his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a moving trailer on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Sunday night.

He is reported to have swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, but his car crashed into the trailer, killing him on the spot.

Police suspect speed may have been a factor in the accident, which occurred along one of Kenya’s deadliest road corridors, reigniting concerns over road safety.

KICD Chairman Simon Gicharu has described the death as a big loss to the education sector, crediting him for the success of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Nzioka, who also served as the headteacher at Donholm Primary School in Nairobi, was a seasoned educationist with nearly two decades of experience in school leadership. As KEPSHA chairman, he led over 24,000 primary school heads nationwide, advocating for policies to improve education, including timely capitation funds.

He held a Higher Diploma in Education Management from the Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI) and a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree from the East African University. His commitment to enhancing the country’s education sector was evident through his leadership and dedication to millions of learners.