Transmit CEO Femisire Ajayi on the left with Suss Ad's Managing Partner Dennis Maina during when they launched their partnership in Lagos, Nigeria.

Africa

Kenya’s Suss Ads inks AdTech patnership with Nigeria’s Transmit

Published

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb 13 – Suss Ads, a leading global marketing, communications, and technology agency, has partnered with Transmit, a Nigerian-based AdTech powerhouse, to provide marketing technology innovations for African markets.

Renowned for its data-driven marketing and tech-enabled solutions, Suss Ads has expanded its African footprint through this strategic partnership with Transmit, aimed at redefining Africa’s advertising landscape.

This innovation enables advertisers to integrate radio and television advertising programmatically through the Suss Ads Media Integrated Advertising Platform.

The two agencies formalized the partnership in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday during a vibrant event at the Vault Social House, bringing together key industry stakeholders from Kenya and Nigeria to mark this pivotal moment for the two tech marketing giants.

Driven by market insights and Africa’s immense media opportunities, the partnership leverages AdTech and innovation to enhance integrated media and advertising capabilities.

Seamless integration

Brands can now seamlessly connect with audiences in Kenya by running radio ads alongside the Suss Ads Programmatic Platform, which reaches over 63 global markets and is trusted by hundreds of leading brands worldwide.

“The advertising revolution is here! Our mission is to elevate brands through impactful marketing solutions, and this partnership exemplifies that commitment,” said Dennis Maina, Managing Partner at Suss Ads, speaking at the launch in Nigeria.

“This is a critical moment for advertisers in Kenya and Africa as the Suss Ads platform bridges the gap between traditional and digital advertising.”

Dennis Maina and Femisire Ajayi having a light moment during the launch in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigerian hosts, Transmit, led by their CEO, Femisire Ajayi, set the stage for their Kenyan partners as he emphasized the far-reaching impact of the partnership on advertising.

“We are excited to join forces with Suss Ads to create unparalleled opportunities for advertisers in Nigeria and Kenya. Our shared vision is to provide brands with seamless, tech-enabled solutions that maximize reach, engagement, and efficiency,” Ajayi said.

