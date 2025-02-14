Kenyans contend with high flower prices on Valentine’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Kenyans set out to celebrate Valentine’s Day despite tough economic times.

The 2025 Valentine’s Day marks the first since the coming into force of the Finance Bill 2024.

According to recent analysis, the cost of flowers, chocolates, and dining out has increased compared to the previous year. As a result, Kenyans are purchasing fewer flowers than in past years.

Flower retailers at Nairobi’s City Market secured prime spots along major avenues and roadsides to promote their special Valentine’s offers.

Many florists and gift shops reported sluggish demand, attributing it to the economic strain caused by the Finance Bill 2024 and the lingering effects of the 2023 Finance Act.

“I have only sold two bouquets of flowers today, which is unusual. Normally, on Valentine’s Day, I sell close to 20 bouquets, but the day is still young—maybe I can increase my sales by evening,” said Wanjiku, a florist at City Market.

Costly roses

At the same time, buyers are struggling with increased prices for flowers, chocolates, and dining experiences, making it harder for many to afford grand gestures.

The price of a single red rose stem has risen from Sh100 to Sh250, while a bouquet of red roses that previously sold for Sh500 now costs Sh1,500.

“I came here to get some flowers for my fiancée, but the prices are too high. I had a budget of Sh500 for a bouquet, but now I’m being told they range from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500,” said a frustrated buyer who had to dig deeper into his pockets.

Higher taxes and inflation have increased the cost of doing business, forcing businesses to adjust their prices, which has further discouraged customers.

The Finance Bill 2024 was introduced in May and approved by Parliament in June.

The bill proposed changes to tax laws to raise revenue for debt repayment and development.

It significantly impacted small and medium-sized enterprises, leading to anti-government protests spearheaded by Gen Z activists.

Many business owners in the flower and gift industry have described the 2025 Valentine’s Day as the worst-performing year in terms of sales.