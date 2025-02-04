Kenyan Professor Doreen Kaura Joins WHO Task Team on Maternal Health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Stellenbosch University’s Professor Doreen Kaura has been selected as one of only 25 global experts to develop maternal health norms for a World Health Organization (WHO) Task Team.

The initiative aims to establish international standards and guidelines for maternal healthcare, ensuring improved outcomes for women worldwide.

Kaura, who heads Midwifery and Neonatal Health in the Department of Nursing at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, brings extensive expertise to the role. She will contribute to the development of evidence-based policies, guidelines, and practices to enhance maternal healthcare globally. Her responsibilities include synthesizing global research, addressing disparities in access to care, and ensuring that maternal health standards reflect diverse needs and contexts.

“This appointment entails not only providing technical expertise but also championing the voices of women and healthcare providers to ensure that the norms reflect diverse contexts and needs,” said Kaura.

With over two decades of experience in maternal and neonatal health, Kaura has led projects addressing gender equity in healthcare, disability-inclusive maternal services, and primary care integration in maternal health. As a co-investigator on initiatives such as Gender Equity in Health: Empowering Women through Policy and Practice, she has been a key advocate for improved healthcare outcomes for women and newborns.

“It is an incredible honour to be entrusted with this responsibility,” Kaura said of her appointment. “Being part of a global team shaping the future of maternal health is both humbling and empowering.”

Kaura aims to bring African healthcare perspectives to the global stage while advocating for context-specific solutions that prioritize equity and sustainability. She emphasizes the role of technology, policy integration, and capacity building in addressing systemic barriers to maternal healthcare.

Her ultimate goal is to ensure that the WHO Task Team’s work translates into tangible improvements, particularly for marginalized and underserved communities, reinforcing the global commitment to safe and equitable maternal healthcare.