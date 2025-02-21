Connect with us

More than 1 million people are affected in the Eastern DRC crisis.

Africa

Kenya Weighs Evacuation of Citizens Amid Escalating DRC Conflict

Kenya raised concerns about the safety of its citizens on January 28, following attacks on its embassy offices and personnel in Kinshasa by a mob protesting violent clashes in the eastern region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The government is considering evacuating Kenyans living and working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following an escalation of violent conflict in the eastern part of the country.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that the clashes between security forces and militant groups, including M23, which began in eastern DRC near the Rwandan border, have intensified and now appear to be spreading to other regions.

“Given the disturbing situation, we are advising Kenyans in DRC to exercise extreme caution regarding their security and, where necessary, consider possible evacuation, especially from the volatile regions,” Mudavadi said.

Kenyans affected by the crisis have been urged to contact Kenya’s consulate in Goma or the temporary offices in Congo Brazzaville for assistance.

Concerns over the safety of Kenyan citizens in DRC were first raised on January 28 after attacks on Kenya’s embassy offices and personnel in Kinshasa by a mob protesting violent clashes in the eastern region.

“Following the press statement we issued on January 28, 2025, expressing concerns over the attacks on our embassy offices and personnel in Kinshasa, Kenya remains deeply concerned about the escalation of conflict in the DRC,” Mudavadi stated.

The Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Association has also sounded the alarm, reporting that many Kenyan truck drivers are stranded in the DRC. The association cited growing insecurity, rebel attacks on truckers, and poor infrastructure, which has historically led to prolonged transit times for cargo moving between Mombasa and the DRC.

The DRC is a key market for transit cargo through the Port of Mombasa, served by the 1,700-kilometer-long Northern Corridor running through Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and eastern DRC. Data from the Kenya Ports Authority shows that the DRC is the third-largest transit destination, accounting for 11.8% of transit goods.

In January, a joint summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) member states called for a ceasefire.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday warned against further escalation, saying, “The Congolese people have once again suffered from a brutal cycle of violence, and the fighting in South Kivu, due to the continuation of the M23 offensive, threatens to push the entire region to the brink.”

Since capturing the key provincial capital of Goma in North Kivu last month, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have expanded their control, advancing into South Kivu province. The group recently captured Kalehe on January 19 and Minova on January 21 before pushing toward Bukavu. Security and humanitarian sources report that the rebels have taken key strategic locations, including an airport, with little resistance.

The UN estimates that the latest wave of fighting has displaced over 400,000 people. Meanwhile, the African Union has faced criticism for its slow response to the deepening crisis, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

