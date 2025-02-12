Connect with us

Capital Health

Kenya scales up screening for arrivals from Uganda in Ebola response

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Kenya has stepped up its Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness following confirmed cases in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, raising concerns over potential cross-border transmission.

The Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, said the Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance and response measures to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly due to the frequent movement between Kenya and Uganda.

“To ensure a coordinated approach, we have activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) and repurposed the Mpox task force to oversee the Ebola response,” he said.

He noted that both national and county Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) have been strengthened to enhance response capacity.

“Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and surge teams, including 85 trained personnel from the Africa Volunteer Health Corps, are on standby for immediate deployment if needed,” he added.

Screening measures have been enhanced at high-risk entry points such as Busia, Malaba, Suam, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), with designated arrival zones established for travelers from Uganda to minimize exposure risks.

“Laboratory networks have been activated to ensure swift and accurate diagnosis of suspected cases,” Dr. Amoth stated.

However, he acknowledged challenges in the country’s preparedness efforts, citing limited stocks of Ebola-specific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a shortage of dedicated ambulances for safe patient referrals.

“We need to scale up healthcare worker training, mobilize additional resources, finalize the EVD preparedness and response plan, and enhance risk communication to keep the public informed and engaged,” he said.

With Ebola posing a significant public health threat, Kenya remains on high alert, focusing on early detection, swift response, and ensuring healthcare facilities are well-equipped to handle any potential cases.

The government has assured the public that all necessary measures are being implemented to prevent an outbreak in the country.

