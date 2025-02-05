Kenya says Trust funding Haiti Mission sufficient, confident of US waiver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Kenya has assured of sufficient funds to support the operations of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti, despite the United States freezing its funding.

The US had committed USD15 million to the UN Trust Fund supporting the UN-backed mission in the Caribbean nation, of which USD1.7 million had already been utilized, leaving USD13.3 million now frozen.

Despite this pause in US funding National Security Advisor Ambassador Monica Juma stated that the MSS mission remains a priority saying the US had granted it a waiver.

“It is true the US contribution to the UN Trust Fund for MSS Haiti is on pause, affecting about USD15 million in support. It is also true that the MSS mission is a priority and a beneficiary of the waiver,” Juma said.

“Meanwhile, there are sufficient funds in the UN Trust Fund for Haiti from other countries (approximately USD110 million) to continue operations.”

While the mission was authorized by the UN Security Council, it is not a United Nations operation and currently relies on voluntary contributions.

The United Nations (UN) confirmed the funding freeze on Tuesday, with AFP quoting Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, as saying the move would impact USD13.3 million in pending aid. Trump cuts aid to Kenya-led Haiti Mission as UN warns of a funding crisis

“We received an official notification from the US asking for an immediate stop-work order on their contribution,” Dujarric told AFP.

The development, which aligns with former President Donald Trump’s radical approach to cutting foreign aid, comes just a week after President William Ruto reassured that the US had committed to supporting Kenya’s efforts to tackle gangs in the Caribbean nation.

“I am very proud that even President Trump, under the new administration, supports Kenya’s mission in Haiti to help the men, women, and children of that nation experience peace and stability so they, too, can achieve what other nations have,” Ruto told a church congregation in Nairobi on January 26.

President Ruto made the remarks while downplaying Trump’s statement that the US would not fight “other people’s wars.”

Ruto vouched for strong ties between the US and Kenya, calling the relationship “special.”

“The United States is a blessing to our nation. We work together in many aspects,” he said.

Kenya has deployed 600 police officers to the Haiti Mission, with the latest batch of 200 arriving in Port-au-Prince on January 19.

Funding gaps, however, have remained a significant hurdle for the mission since Kenya deployed troops in June 2024.

The mission’s funding topped President Ruto’s agenda during his State Visit to the United States in September 2024.

Prior to his arrival in Washington, Ruto had made a detour to Port-au-Prince, where he met Kenyan troops to reassure them of support amid concerns over delays in the provision of security hardware and financial assistance.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly called for international support, warning that Haiti’s capital could become overrun by gangs.

In late January, Guterres cautioned that further delays could risk a “catastrophic” collapse of Haiti’s security institutions, allowing gangs to overrun Port-au-Prince.