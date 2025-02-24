Connect with us

Haiti Mission

Kenya reports first casualty in Haiti anti-gang operation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kenya recorded its first casualty in Haiti after a Kenyan police officer succumbed to injuries sustained during an anti-gang operation in Port-au-Prince.

Godfrey Otunge, the commander of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti, said the officer was airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but passed away while receiving treatment.

“On Sunday, February 23, 2025, one of our MSS officers from the Kenyan contingent was injured during an operation in Segur-Savien, in the Artibonite department. The officer was immediately airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries,” read the statement.

This marks the first casualty for Kenya since deploying officers to the Caribbean nation to combat gangs.

Kenya has so far deployed 744 officers to Haiti, including 24 officers from the elite all-female SWAT team, with the latest contingent of 144 police officers arriving in the country on February 7, 2025.

Other countries that have deployed officers for the mission include Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Belize.

