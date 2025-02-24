Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya receives 17 Mountain Bongos repatriated from Florida, USA

The rare animals have been taken to Marania and Mucheene sanctuary in Meru, where they will be quarantined first, as they are slowly reintegrated into the Kenyan ecosystem.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kenya has received seventeen mountain bongos repatriated from Florida, United States of America (USA) a third generation of the endangered species, taken away in the 1960s.

The rare animals have been taken to Marania and Mucheene sanctuary in Meru, where they will be quarantined first, as they are slowly reintegrated into the Kenyan ecosystem.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the initiative enhances leadership in wildlife preservation aiming to revive the critically endangered species.

It also strives to boost their population and create jobs while improving community livelihoods.

“As we grow the mountain bongo population, we anticipate more tourists and increased revenue for Kenya. Together, we are building a sustainable future for our wildlife and communities,” a statement from KWS said.

The 17, once they integrate into the ecosystem, are expected to breed and produce a different breed, and probably save them from extinction, considering the country has less than 100 mountain bongos.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano while receiving the animals on Sunday, said the plan is to see the numbers grow to more than 700 by 2050.

“This first of its kind initiative, is a testament to the power of collaborative conservation, involving government, communities, private sector partners and international collaborators. It not only saves a species but also restores ecosystems and safeguards our natural heritage for future generations,” Miano stated.

Miano indicated that the return of the mountain bongos will be key in bringing back biodiversity in the ecosystem.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This repatriation comes after years of cross-national talks that have seen several multilateral negotiations signed.

The first repatriation was in 2004 when another batch of mountain bongos were flown into the country.

Kenya Wildlife Services Director General Erastus Kanga said that Kenya is expecting another batch of the mountain bongos from Europe in the next three months as the country gears to increase its numbers and enhance tourism.

The operation is key in enhancing the country’s conservation efforts and creating an environment that cements Kenya’s place as a winner in tourism across the region.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

3 miners killed after gold shaft collapses in Siaya

The wall caved in, while they were inside and got trapped for hours

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The Kenyans saying no to motherhood and yes to sterilisation

The operation prevents pregnancy by blocking a woman's fallopian tubes and is sometimes referred to as "getting your tubes tied".

58 minutes ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry, Private Hospitals representatives to hold crucial talks amid threat of SHA service suspension

Association members argue that the mounting financial challenges are jeopardizing the sustainability of healthcare institutions across the country. They are calling for the payment...

10 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

EU urges swift appointment of new IEBC Commissioners for timely electoral reforms

Speaking at a news conference on February 22 in Nairobi, Štefanec, former Chief Observer of the EU EOM 2022 and former Member of the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ogamba revokes Anangwe’s appointment as UON Council Chairperson

The decision which is expected to pave the way for a new appointment comes amid ongoing leadership changes in the higher education learning institution.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Rubio call for ceasefire in DRC conflict

During the call, the two leaders emphasized the crucial role of the EAC-SADC joint-led process in de-escalating tensions and advancing peace efforts.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 99kg of Heroin destroyed in Mombasa

The illicit substances, estimated to be worth more than Sh297 million in street value, were incinerated at Bamburi Cement.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ CEO Kilavuka urges govt to counter talent poaching by Foreign Airlines

He warned that if the trend continues without regulation, Kenya could face a potential shortage of highly skilled aviation professionals

2 days ago