Kenya receives 17 Mountain Bongos repatriated from Florida, USA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kenya has received seventeen mountain bongos repatriated from Florida, United States of America (USA) a third generation of the endangered species, taken away in the 1960s.

The rare animals have been taken to Marania and Mucheene sanctuary in Meru, where they will be quarantined first, as they are slowly reintegrated into the Kenyan ecosystem.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the initiative enhances leadership in wildlife preservation aiming to revive the critically endangered species.

It also strives to boost their population and create jobs while improving community livelihoods.

“As we grow the mountain bongo population, we anticipate more tourists and increased revenue for Kenya. Together, we are building a sustainable future for our wildlife and communities,” a statement from KWS said.

The 17, once they integrate into the ecosystem, are expected to breed and produce a different breed, and probably save them from extinction, considering the country has less than 100 mountain bongos.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano while receiving the animals on Sunday, said the plan is to see the numbers grow to more than 700 by 2050.

“This first of its kind initiative, is a testament to the power of collaborative conservation, involving government, communities, private sector partners and international collaborators. It not only saves a species but also restores ecosystems and safeguards our natural heritage for future generations,” Miano stated.

Miano indicated that the return of the mountain bongos will be key in bringing back biodiversity in the ecosystem.

This repatriation comes after years of cross-national talks that have seen several multilateral negotiations signed.

The first repatriation was in 2004 when another batch of mountain bongos were flown into the country.

Kenya Wildlife Services Director General Erastus Kanga said that Kenya is expecting another batch of the mountain bongos from Europe in the next three months as the country gears to increase its numbers and enhance tourism.

The operation is key in enhancing the country’s conservation efforts and creating an environment that cements Kenya’s place as a winner in tourism across the region.